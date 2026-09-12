BRICS declaration: China, Russia back India, Brazil’s aspirations for greater UN role

As BRICS member countries adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 on Saturday amid the ongoing summit, the members backed the aspirations of India and Brazil to play a greater role in the United Nations, including its Security Council. Track live updates on BRICS summit Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a joint tree plantation initiative amid the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit (PMO)

The declaration, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, said China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council.

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The BRICS leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to reforming the UN Security Council to make it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, with greater representation for developing countries.