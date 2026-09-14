Brics Summit: PM Modi’s bilateral talks put security, trade in focus
Modi and Marcos agreed to enhance India-Philippines cooperation in defense, trade, and security at the Brics Summit, addressing regional issues together.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr agreed to expand cooperation in defence, security, trade and investment during a meeting on the margins of the Brics Summit on Sunday.
The Philippines participated in the summit as the current chair of Asean, providing an opportunity for the two leaders to review bilateral ties. The Philippines is a key partner for India in the Asean grouping and shared concerns over China’s actions across the region have fostered closer strategic and security cooperation between the two countries.
The leaders expressed satisfaction at progress in bilateral cooperation across all areas and agreed to deepen and expand collaboration in defence, security, trade, investment, space, railway infrastructure, fintech, education, tourism, technology, and people-to-people ties, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.
Deep Dive
Modi and Marcos also discussed regional and global issues and reiterated their commitment to strengthen cooperation across all areas of the bilateral strategic partnership.
“We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Philippines strategic partnership,” Modi said on social media, adding that focus areas in the discussions included economic linkages, technology, trade and space.
Modi held a separate meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and reviewed cooperation in diverse areas. They also exchanged views on global issues and agreed to maintain close coordination at multilateral forums, the ministry said.
Modi said on social media that he and Ramaphosa reviewed the India-South Africa strategic partnership, including the India-SACU trade agreement, mining and critical minerals, infrastructure, food security, digital public infrastructure and emerging technologies.
“We will work closely for Africa’s progress, the priorities of the Global South and a more balanced global order,” Modi said.
Modi also held meetings with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ugandan vice president Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, Nigerian vice president Kashim Shettima Mustapha, Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who is also chairperson of the African Union, and reviewed bilateral ties.
Modi and Tokayev reviewed bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, security, connectivity, energy, critical minerals and emerging technologies, and exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments.
They agreed to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership for peace, stability and development in the region.
Modi and Alupo reviewed ties between India and Uganda and emphasised the need to enhance cooperation in priority areas through technology partnerships, investment facilitation, and private sector collaboration. They also called for closer bilateral engagement to champion the voice of the Global South.
Modi and Mustapha reviewed the India-Nigeria relationship and discussions focussed on key areas such as trade, investment, defence, energy partnership, agriculture, health and digital technologies. Modi and Mustapha also discussed regional and global matters, including priorities and concerns of the Global South.
They emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums and working together for a more representative, inclusive and multipolar global order. Modi highlighted India’s commitment to deepen engagement with Africa, and Mustapha appreciated India’s contribution to capacity building and economic development in Nigeria.
Modi and Ndayishimiye stressed that the India-African Union partnership is a key pillar of cooperation within the Global South. They discussed the early convening of the India-Africa Forum Summit.
Modi commended the African Union leadership for combating the Ebola outbreak, and Ndayishimiye appreciated New Delhi’s medical support to Africa CDC to help in mitigating the outbreak.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRezaul H Laskar
Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.Read More