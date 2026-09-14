Brics Summit: PM Modi’s bilateral talks put security, trade in focus

​The leaders expressed satisfaction at progress in bilateral cooperation across all areas and agreed to deepen and expand collaboration in defence, security, trade, investment, space, railway infrastructure, fintech, education, tourism, technology, and people-to-people ties, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

The Philippines participated in the summit as the current chair of Asean, providing an opportunity for the two leaders to review bilateral ties. The Philippines is a key partner for India in the Asean grouping and shared concerns over China’s actions across the region have fostered closer strategic and security cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr agreed to expand cooperation in defence, security, trade and investment during a meeting on the margins of the Brics Summit on Sunday.

How did PM Modi address concerns about the weaponisation of technology at the BRICS Summit?

How did PM Modi address concerns about the weaponisation of technology at the BRICS Summit?

Why is the Philippines considered a key partner for India within ASEAN at the BRICS Summit?

Why is the Philippines considered a key partner for India within ASEAN at the BRICS Summit?

What were the key focus areas discussed by PM Modi and Philippines President Marcos at the BRICS Summit?

What were the key focus areas discussed by PM Modi and Philippines President Marcos at the BRICS Summit?

Modi and Marcos also discussed regional and global issues and reiterated their commitment to strengthen cooperation across all areas of the bilateral strategic partnership.

“We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Philippines strategic partnership,” Modi said on social media, adding that focus areas in the discussions included economic linkages, technology, trade and space.

Modi held a separate meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and reviewed cooperation in diverse areas. They also exchanged views on global issues and agreed to maintain close coordination at multilateral forums, the ministry said.

Modi said on social media that he and Ramaphosa reviewed the India-South Africa strategic partnership, including the India-SACU trade agreement, mining and critical minerals, infrastructure, food security, digital public infrastructure and emerging technologies.

“We will work closely for Africa’s progress, the priorities of the Global South and a more balanced global order,” Modi said.

Modi also held meetings with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ugandan vice president Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, Nigerian vice president Kashim Shettima Mustapha, Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who is also chairperson of the African Union, and reviewed bilateral ties.

Modi and Tokayev reviewed bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, security, connectivity, energy, critical minerals and emerging technologies, and exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments.

They agreed to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership for peace, stability and development in the region.

Modi and Alupo reviewed ties between India and Uganda and emphasised the need to enhance cooperation in priority areas through technology partnerships, investment facilitation, and private sector collaboration. They also called for closer bilateral engagement to champion the voice of the Global South.

Modi and Mustapha reviewed the India-Nigeria relationship and discussions focussed on key areas such as trade, investment, defence, energy partnership, agriculture, health and digital technologies. Modi and Mustapha also discussed regional and global matters, including priorities and concerns of the Global South.

They emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums and working together for a more representative, inclusive and multipolar global order. Modi highlighted India’s commitment to deepen engagement with Africa, and Mustapha appreciated India’s contribution to capacity building and economic development in Nigeria.

Modi and Ndayishimiye stressed that the India-African Union partnership is a key pillar of cooperation within the Global South. They discussed the early convening of the India-Africa Forum Summit.

Modi commended the African Union leadership for combating the Ebola outbreak, and Ndayishimiye appreciated New Delhi’s medical support to Africa CDC to help in mitigating the outbreak.