HT Morning Brief Sept 17: Russia sanctions bill clears US House, Manoj Jarange ends 20-day fast and more

Good morning! Here's your 5-minute wrap on the latest news from across the country, the globe and the world of entertainment and sports.

Russia sanctions bill threatening 100% tariffs on India, China clears US House, awaits Trump’s approval

US Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) speaks after the House passed further sanctions on Russia on Capitol Hill on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

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The US House of Representatives passed a sanctions bill on Russia by a 262-159 margin, which grants the Trump administration the authority to place tariffs of up to 100% on the five top purchasers of Russian oil and gas, which includes India. The bill - officially known as the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 - will also likely target China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan. The bill has already passed by an overwhelming margin in the Senate, which means it will now head to President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law. Read More

Manoj Jarange ends 20-day fast, vows to resume if govt doesn't ‘fulfil promise’

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{{^usCountry}} Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil ended his 20-day hunger strike on Thursday after a minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil-led delegation met him and assured action on his demands within three months. He appealed to his supporters gathered in Mumbai after his call for a march to the city as part of his agitation to return home. Read More First flashpoint since Operation Sindoor: Pak Navy vessel collides with Indian warship in Arabian Sea {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil ended his 20-day hunger strike on Thursday after a minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil-led delegation met him and assured action on his demands within three months. He appealed to his supporters gathered in Mumbai after his call for a march to the city as part of his agitation to return home. Read More First flashpoint since Operation Sindoor: Pak Navy vessel collides with Indian warship in Arabian Sea {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What are the main provisions of the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026? The act gives the Trump administration the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the top five purchasers of Russian oil and gas, including countries like India and China. Why has the US imposed sanctions on countries buying Russian oil and gas? The sanctions aim to send a strong message to countries like India and China, indicating they will face consequences for facilitating Russia's war in Ukraine through their purchases of energy. How could the proposed tariffs affect India's energy imports? The tariffs could significantly raise the cost of Russian oil for India, potentially disrupting its energy security as the country relies heavily on Russian crude amidst reduced availability from other sources.

A Pakistan Navy vessel collided with a frontline Indian warship in the Arabian Sea after manoeuvring in an “unprofessional and unsafe” manner, prompting New Delhi to summon Pakistan’s most senior diplomat on Wednesday to lodge a strong protest over the incident. The collision was the first reported incident involving the militaries of the two countries since four days of hostilities in May 2025 (Operation Sindoor), triggered by India’s attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. Read More

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Abhishek Sharma storms past Sahibzada Farhan after blistering batting against Afghanistan

India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma has moved up to the number two position in the world in the latest ICC rankings. And in the process, he has gone past an archrival. Yes, it’s Sahibzada Farhan of Pakistan who has been displaced from that position. The left-handed batsman is having a great outing in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan. In the first match, he scored a 32-ball 82, and he followed it up with a 39 off 19 balls in the second, and India won both matches comfortably. Read More

Akshay Oberoi quashes reports of Yash's interference leading to Toxic's failure: ‘He just believes in himself’

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Kannada star Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, upon release, the film failed to strike a chord with audiences and underperformed at the box office. In a recent chat with Kadak on YouTube, Akshay Oberoi, who was also part of the film, reacted to reports suggesting that Yash's alleged interference in the filmmaking contributed to its underperformance. Read More