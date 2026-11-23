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Nepal PM Balen Shah to meet Modi today

India’s official air quality index has been underestimating how bad the air is on polluted days, because the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) seemingly does not follow the index’s own published definition (PTI) more less

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Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday began his first visit to India, during which the two sides are looking to reset the overall relationship and conclude agreements to deepen cooperation in areas such as energy, connectivity, railways, infrastructure, technology, human resource development and climate change.

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This is also Shah’s first bilateral foreign visit, reflecting the importance both sides attach to their ties. His talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday are expected to provide political direction for charting the course for the bilateral partnership for the coming years, and explore new avenues of cooperation. Full story here.

CPCB’s AQI method understates severity of Delhi’s worst pollution days, finds HT analysis

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Deep Dive What will Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah discuss with Narendra Modi? Their talks are expected to cover India-Nepal relations and cooperation in areas including energy, connectivity, railways, infrastructure, technology, climate change and development. They are also expected to set direction for the bilateral partnership. Why is Balendra Shah’s visit to India significant? It is Shah’s first bilateral foreign visit and his first in-person meeting with Modi. Both sides are looking to reset relations and explore new areas of cooperation. What projects and agreements are expected during Shah’s India visit? The two countries are expected to inaugurate completed India-backed connectivity and energy initiatives and lay foundation stones for new projects. A rail link between Ayodhya and Janakpur is also expected to be unveiled, alongside agreements in several cooperation areas.

{{^usCountry}} India’s official air quality index has been underestimating how bad the air is on polluted days, because the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) seemingly does not follow the index’s own published definition when calculating it, according to CPCB documents and Delhi figures analysed by HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India’s official air quality index has been underestimating how bad the air is on polluted days, because the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) seemingly does not follow the index’s own published definition when calculating it, according to CPCB documents and Delhi figures analysed by HT. {{/usCountry}}

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HT ran the index’s calculations on a year of hourly readings from Delhi’s government monitoring stations and found that, scored by the index’s own definition, set out in at least four CPCB and government documents, the city would have been rated “severe” on 23 days, more than double the 10 that CPCB’s daily 4pm bulletins reported. The difference is starkest on the most polluted days. Read the full story here.

Alice Huang was in contact with China's top spy agency during affair, says report

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Alice Huang, suspected by US authorities of spying for China, remained in contact with an official from Beijing's top intelligence agency for more than a year while she was involved in a secret affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, according to a new report.

Jensen Huang stepped down as head of Nvidia following revelations about his relationship with Alice, who is suspected of helping move restricted chips to China. Read the full story here.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5

India have started the day on a strong note having dismissed the set duo of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna got two wickets before lunch. Anshul Kamboj then struck right after lunch as India need 5 wickets to win the game.

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Currently, it's tea time in Wellington and India have one final session to pick up five wickets and seal victory, while the hosts will continue to dig in and play the waiting game hoping for a draw. One session left, and the tension is building. Track the latest and LIVE updates here.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's 'Ramayana' has bigger third Sunday than Dhurandhar 2, Pushpa 2, collects ₹ 35 crore

Ramayana has had a strong run at the box office ever since it arrived in theatres earlier this month. The film benefited from the festive period, recording impressive collections through its opening week and continuing its momentum into the following days. With the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer now in its third week, collections have begun to show signs of slowing down. However, the third weekend saw a jump, taking the collection closer to the ₹1,000-crore mark in India.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, by day 18, Ramayana collected ₹35.60 crore net in India across 16,270 shows. The Hindi version contributed ₹26.25 crore from 13,850 shows, while the Malayalam version collected ₹3.40 crore from 869 shows, and the Kannada version earned ₹2.50 crore from 449 shows. Tamil collections stood at ₹2.40 crore across 645 shows, with the Telugu version adding ₹1.05 from 457 shows. The film's net collection stands at ₹942.75 crore. Read the full story here.