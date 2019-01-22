HT photographer among four hit by pellets in Shopian

Hindustan Times’ award winning photographer Waseem Andrabi was among four photo journalists hit by pellets in Shopian after police and the CRPF fired on locals during a clash today.

Nasir ul Haq of Rising Kashmir, Junaid Gulzar of Kashmir Essence and Mir Burhan of ANI were the others who were also hit. The four had gone to Shopian in south Kashmir to cover an encounter.

Local residents who opposed the security forces during the encounter soon clashed with the police who used pellet guns to disperse the crowd.

Andrabi was hit on the face and hands was taken to the local health centre by other photographers and was given first aid. His eyes are safe. He will undergo further treatment in Srinagar.

Pellet guns have many blinded in Kashmir after being hit in the eyes.

Waseem Andrabi won the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award for his extensive coverage of the conflict and curfew in Kashmir after militant leader Burhan Wani’s killing in July 2016.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 12:55 IST