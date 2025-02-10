Delhi: At a simple and brief function held in Roshanara Club, Delhi, on Wednesday, Dr Radhakrishnan unveiled a plaque in the lounge to commemorate the silver jubilee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. He exhorted cricketers to play the game in the spirit of the game and take defeat with a smile. HT This Day: February 11, 1954 -- Silver jubilee of Indian cricket board celebrated (HT)

The function was attended by representatives of the Board. It was in Roshanara Club that the Board was born 25 years ago. The plaque bore the names of the office-bearers and constituent units.

Dr Radhakrishnan said the word cricket was one of the symbols of British civilization like the other symbols including the ballot, the limited liability company and the revised version of Bible. Cricket had come to stay in India like the other symbols of the British. There was great enthusiasm for the game among the public. This was evidenced by the number of cricket clubs in the country and the activity in every centre. Indians had attained mastery over the English language, the violin and cricket. Men like the great Ranjitsinhji, the Nawab of Pataudi and Amar Singh had earned a name for Indian cricket in the eyes of the world.

Noble spirit

Dr Radhakrishnan said that the game was a means of building some qualities in the players. Men could learn to take defeat with a smile. The game had to be played with a noble spirit and the scores were of less significance. It cut across any kind of barrier and fostered national unity and an international community. If the spirit of cricket could pervade public life. It would be a welcome thing.

Referring to the Board, Dr Radhakrishnan said he took it that the popularity the game had attained was due to the Board’s work in the last 25 years. He hoped that the Board would do all it could to spread true sportsmanship in the years to come. “Play the game wherever you are,” he said.

Earlier, Mr J. C. Mukherjea, the Board’s president, welcoming the gathering, gave an account of the Board. He said that it was born in the very place where they were meeting, in February, 1928. The Government so far had been content “ to act as tax collectors.” Mr Mukherjea pleaded that it should assume a positive role and help the Board. He hoped Dr Radhakrishnan would be able to make “unwilling officials see reason.”

Barnett’s speech

Ben Barnett, captain of the Commonwealth team, congratulated the Board “on having attained majority.” The object of visiting teams was to create bonds of friendship and he was sure his team had succeeded in this task.

Barnett acknowledged the hospitality that had been showered on him and his colleagues wherever the team went. The team had played interesting cricket in the country and felt that it had stimulated interest in some younger players in the game. Barnett hoped that the Board would show as much progress as it had in the last 25 years.

Congratulating the Indian team on its victory, Barnett said he would not individualize as in cricket they worked as a team. In the Tests the Indian team had proved a better combination.

Barnett said the relationship between the two teams was good. He hoped the Board would continue to develop the young players as it had been doing in the past and that the spirit of cricket which bound India with the countries playing cricket would continue in future.

Mr A. N. Ghose, honorary secretary, announced that the proceeds of the charity match played in Calcutta amounted to ₹25,000 and this would be presented to the Prime Minister for the national relief fund.

Earlier, the national flag and the Board’s flag were hoisted in the club premises.