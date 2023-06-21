WHILE HUGE CROWDS CHEERED OUTSIDE THE GATES OF GOVERNMENT HOUSE, A SELECT GATHERING OF OFFICIALS AND NON-OFFICIALS WITNESSED THE SWEARING-IN OF MR CHAKRAVARTI RAJAGOPALACHARI AS THE GOVERNOR-GENERAL OF INDIA. THE CEREMONY, AS HE HIMSELF DESCRIBED IT, WAS HISTORIC AS IT WAS FOR THE FIRST TIME THAT AN INDIAN TOOK OVER THE OFFICE OF GOVERNOR-GENERAL. HT This Day: June 22, 1948 -- Rajaji assumes office

Mr Rajagopalachari’s address, though brief and essentially formal, contained an indication of broad outlines of the Government’s policy.

“India” he said, “is unchangeably committed to the policy of making everyone within her borders find pride and joy in citizenship, irrespective of caste, creed or race.”

Referring to disturbances, he attributed them to “internecine discord pure and simple” which he characterized as “utter folly.” He suggested that “political division to which we have agreed” has not separated the country’s economy. “It is doubtful if it ever can be so split. It is folly to quarrel and make into a scene of strife and misery what has been shaped by the pressure of age-lone forces into a field of beauty and joy.”

During the ceremony there was pin-drop silence, and the brightly lit Durbar Hall made a resplendent scene. The trim figure of Rajaji in spotless white made a sharp contrast against the red background of the throne. The two flags in the Durbar Hall were India’s National Flag and the Governor-General’s Flag.

The assumption of office was heralded by a Royal Salute and the band played “God Save the King” and ‘Jana Gana Mana.” The Governor General’s Flag--a blue flag with C. R inscribed in circles with the head of the Asoka capital covering the top was unfurled and a salute of 31 guns was fired.

The ceremony was attended among others by the Prime Minister and other Ministers of the Cabinet. Dr Rajandra Prasad, President of the Constituent Assembly, members of the diplomatic corps. Rulers of Indian States and principal civil and military officers. Mr Rajagopalachari’s daughter, Srimathi Namagiri, his son, Mr C. R. Narasimhan, and his granddaughter were also present.

A fanfare sounded when His Excellency entered the Durbar Hall attended by his staff, Mr R. N. Banerjee, Home Secretary, read His Majesty’s Commission under the Royal Sign Manual. Thereafter the Chief Justice of India, Mr Hiralal Kania, administered the oaths of office.

After the ceremony the Governor-General retired to the Long Room where the guests were conducted and presented to him.

Just before the ceremony, there was loud scraping of chairs, as those at the back moved forward to occupy vacant chairs and there was another noisy interruption soon after the ceremony. This was caused when a marble lamp standard in the corridor overturned and was smashed to pieces. ‘A good omen.” said a Russian consular official when it was known what happened. He explained that in his country, things were deliberately smashed after an auspicious ceremony.

The Address

After the swearing-in ceremony, Mr Rajagopalachari said:

“Your Highnesses, your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen,

“I am very grateful to you all for your participation in this ceremony. Your presence has lifted the occasion from the plane of a mere ceremony to that of human fellowship and cooperation.

“Speaking objectively, the occasion is undoubtedly historic for this is the first time that one who belongs to the soil has, in accordance with the wishes of the Prime Minister of India and his Cabinet, been entrusted with the honour and duties of the head of the State in India. I owe a debt of gratitude, which I cannot hope to repay, for the signal honour implied in this my installation.

“I hope I shall act, on every occasion and in every matter, in a manner worthy of the trust reposed in me. The work of my predecessor during his memorable term of office was a marvellous instance of detachment, devotion and energy on the part of one who, though not belonging to India, worked as one belonging to her and did his work in the spirit that is laid down in our scriptures with regard to the task that falls to anyone.

“I come after him but I hope I will be judged by standards suitable to one who is inexperienced either in arms or in diplomacy unlike my illustrious predecessor.

“Our problems have multiplied beyond all expectation and are such as may perturb even the most adventurous spirits among us. The only remaining interest in life, which moves my colleagues who are entrusted with the charge of the affairs of India, is the happiness of our people and the good name of our country. This is the passion that binds them together. They have experience and nobility of character. May God enable them to achieve the purpose so dear to their hearts. I shall be proud to render them all such assistance as I can in this position.

“India is unchangeably committed to the policy of making everyone within her borders find pride and joy in citizenship, irrespective of caste, creed or race. No one will suffer any disability by reason of the community to which he or she belongs.

“The days of dynastic rule or domination through force are gone in India. No territorial, racial or religious community can hope to thrive or maintain its happiness through force without the willing and full cooperation of other people and the utmost inter-communication.

“It is, therefore, necessary that all communal and territorial isolationism should be abandoned and the best talents in every community should seek to serve the whole State. Communities should spread themselves out rather than build walls round themselves.

“Whatever be the technical phraseology which public law may use to describe it, what disturbs the peace of India now is internecine discord pure and simple and it is utter folly. Our economy has not yet had time to separate into two parts corresponding to the political division to which we have agreed. It is very doubtful if it over can be so split. We are far too interdependent and, whatever we might do, there will yet be vital links that can never be severed.

“It is folly to quarrel and make into a scene of strife and misery what has been shaped by the pressure of age-long forces into a field of beauty and joy. Let us pray for wisdom and let us do what will make good thoughts grow, and save them from being swamped by folly and evil which wait to tempt man.

“I have received blessings and good wishes from great and good men m all parts of the world. May these help me to steer clear of error and enable me to be of some service to our people in the great office conferred on me.”