Home / India News / HT This Day: Nov 21, 1977 – AP cyclone toll nearing 1, 000-mark
india news

HT This Day: Nov 21, 1977 – AP cyclone toll nearing 1, 000-mark

The State Government headquarters has reports saying that at least 200 people were killed in Machilipatnam when the tidal wave hit the coastal town yesterday (November 19) and that more bodies might be discovered as the debris were cleared.
HT This Day: Nov 21, 1977 – A-P cyclone toll nearing 1, 000-mark
HT This Day: Nov 21, 1977 – A-P cyclone toll nearing 1, 000-mark
Published on Nov 20, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

A-P cyclone toll nearing 1, 000-mark

Hyderabad- The death toll in yesterday’s (November 19) cyclonic storm and sweeping of the coast by a giant tidal wave in Andhra Pradesh is steadily mounting towards the thousand mark, according to information received in the Chief Minister's office here.

Official reports received up to 11 p.m. said the toll had risen to 879.

Guntur district accounted for 628 followed by Krishna district 223, Prakasam district 23, East and West Godavari two each and Nellore one.

The State Government headquarters has reports saying that at least 200 people were killed in Machilipatnam when the tidal wave hit the coastal town yesterday (November 19) and that more bodies might be discovered as the debris were cleared.

The tidal wave washed away a number of villages in Machilipatnam.

Deaths in Vijayawada are reported to be only six or so. But electricity, water and communications links there were still cut off for nearly 36 hours after the cyclonic storm hit the town.

However, the radio link between Hyderabad and Vijayawada had been restored.

Mr. J. Vengala Rao, Chief Minister, now back in the State capital from Delhi, would take off early tomorrow on an aerial survey of the devastated areas.

A report from Vijayawada said that never in the living memory were Vijayawada said surrounding areas lashed as they had been yesterday by the cyclone.

The sky is still overcast and winds are glowing.

Express trainss continue to run on the diverted routes via Kazipet, Secunderabad, Wadi and Prenigunta. Janata Express, Link Express, Hyderabad Express, Cooromandal Express all etarting from Madras today were cancelled. Godavari Express starting from Waltair was also cancelled.

The collectors in the affected areas have started relief operations.

There was total failure of communications on almost all the sections of Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway.

Cyclone allowance of Ra 200 each had been sanctioned to staff rendered homeless at Vijayawada and senior officers have been stationed at Vijayawada and other stations to direct movement.

The chief engineer, the chief commercial superintendent, the chief electrical engineer and chief safety superintendent have rushed to Vilayawada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out