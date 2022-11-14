HT This Day: November 15, 1952 -- Karan Singh elected head of state

Yuvraj Karan Singh was today declared elected the first Sadr-i-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir State.

Making the announcement in the State Assembly today, the Speaker, Mr G. M. Sadiq, said the election was unopposed as the Yuvraj was the only candidate for the office.

The announcement was greeted with prolonged applause.

Sheikh Abdullah, Prime Minister, described the occasion as “ the supreme fulfilment of the aspirations of our people. “

“Today the fight for freedom waged by the people has been brought to a successful culmination, as complete power and sovereignty have been transferred to their chosen representatives who, in the exercise of that power, are electing for the first time the head of the State,” he said.

The Speaker. announcing the result, said that five nomination papers proposing the name of Yuvraj Karan Singh and one proposing the name of Mahasha Nahar Singh, a Harijan member of the Assembly, had been received by him. He had rejected four nomination papers proposing the name of the Yuvraj as they were not signed by the candidate proposed and that of Mahasha Nahar Singh was rejected because it was received alter the deadline for the filing of nomination papers.

PACKED GALLERIES

The only valid nomination paper was that in which the Yuvraj had been proposed by the Kashmir Premier, Sheikh Abdullah, and seconded by Mr G. L. Dogra. the State’s Finance Minister. The Yuvraj was, therefore, declared elected as Sadr-i-Riyasat.

All the galleries were packed Gen. S. M. Srinagesh, G.O.C.-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt.-Col Tara Singh Baht and Maj.-Gen. Mahadeo Singh were among those present.

Election of the Head of 160 State marks the end of the 106-year-old Dogra rule which began with the Treaty of Amritsar in 1846. The swearing-in ceremony of the Sadar-i-Riyasat will be held on November 17 which has been declared as a public holiday throughout the State. Mr Justice Janki Nath Wazir, Chief Justice of the State, will administer the oath to the new Head of the State.

Yuvraj Karan Singh was born on March 9. 1931 in Cannes (France and is the only child of Maharaja Hari Singh and Maharani Tara Devi. He received his early education from private tutors in whose selection great discrimination was exercised. At the age of 11 the young Prince was sent to Doon School at Dehra Dun where he studied for about four years, and passed the Senior Cambridge examination with distinction. On his return to Kashmir he joined the Sri Pratap College, Srinagar. In March. 1947. he passed the Intermediate examination of Allahabad University as a private student.

In June. 1947. Karan Singh was sent to the U.S.A. with an affection of the hip bone. During his stay in a hospital in New York he made the best possible use of his time in studying colitical science and economics under an American professor. and also gathered first-hand knowledge of the working of the US Constitution. The treatment was successful and the Yuvraj returned home early in 1949.

On June 20, 1949, he was appointed Regent of Jammu and Kashmir. In March. 1950. he married the Princess Yasho Rajya Lakshmi. grand-daughter of Maharaja Mohan Shumsher of Nepal. Besides being an accomplished musician he is a voracious reader. Chess is his favourite game.

Karan Singh is Chancellor of the University of Jammu and Kashmir. However. his position did no: prevent him from appearing for the Bachelor’s Degree examination of the same University recently. He passed the examination with distinction. He intends to continue his studies.

His unanimous election as the first Sadr-i-Riyasat despite his being a scion of the old ruling dynasty is an eloquent commentary on his personal popularity with the representatives of the people of the State.