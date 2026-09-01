New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Tuesday asserted that the LDF is the CPI's "baby" and the party would not allow any move to weaken the alliance, amid the ongoing row between the Left allies over the deputy Leader of Opposition post in the Keralam Assembly. LDF is CPI's 'baby', won't allow any move to weaken it, says Binoy Viswam

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Viswam said the CPI would not take any position that weakens its relationship with the CPI and wanted the issue to be resolved through discussions within the Left Democratic Front.

Asked whether the CPI would sit as a separate bloc in the state Assembly over the ongoing row, Viswam said the party could not say about it at present.

"The CPI is the party that worked hard to form the LDF. The LDF is the CPI's baby. Our aim is to ensure that this baby grows into a healthy, strong and good-natured one with its own identity. The CPI will not take any stand other than this," he said.

"No move to destroy it would be allowed," the senior leader added.

Viswam said the CPI's contention that the deputy LoP post should go to it based on convention was only its opinion and not a decision of the LDF.

The remarks came amid a public spat between the two major LDF constituents over the CPI's demand for the deputy LoP post.

The CPI, the second-largest constituent of the LDF, had recently criticised CPI veteran and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan for rejecting its demand, accusing him of violating coalition norms and undermining the alliance.

Last week, Vijayan rejected the CPI's demand, saying the deputy LoP post would go to a CPI leader.

He had said appointing a deputy LoP only required him to send a letter to the Assembly Speaker and that there was no doubt the name recommended by him would be that of a CPI leader.

Viswam had strongly criticised Vijayan's remarks, saying they were unbecoming of the position he held.

Meanwhile, the CPI state executive committee will meet in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing political situation and issues within the alliance, sources said.

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