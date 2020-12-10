e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
htls
Home / India News / HTLS 2020: Abhijit Banerjee on economic recovery, way out of pandemic and Covid-19 vaccine

HTLS 2020: Abhijit Banerjee on economic recovery, way out of pandemic and Covid-19 vaccine

Banerjee was in conversation with IDFC Institute’s Dr Niranjan Rajadhyaksha on day 7 of HT Leadership Summit on Thursday.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:14 IST
hindustantantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel laureate and Ford Foundation international professor of economics, MIT.
Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel laureate and Ford Foundation international professor of economics, MIT.(HT Photo)
         

Nobel laureate and Ford Foundation international professor of economics, MIT, Abhijit Banerjee, said that he feels that the pandemic is not over yet with Covid-19 vaccines still far away. “We don’t have the basis to assume that we’re out of the pandemic,” Banerjee told IDFC Institute’s Dr Niranjan Rajadhyaksha on day 7 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Thursday.

Banerjee said that it will take at least two quarters for the government to get everybody vaccinated.

On the state of the country’s economy, the Nobel laureate said that he doesn’t know “how quickly the recovery will be”.

Also read: ‘India is important part of the Walmart story’ - CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020

 

“We need a demand bounce as there has been a massive demand shock. Investment has been slow because our domestic economy is not providing huge rewards, hence people are sitting on their money and not investing,” he said.

Describing the Covid-19 pandemic as a “wasted crisis”, Banerjee said that the government “could have done more on the fiscal side”.

“I have always taken the view that there should be more fiscal stimulus,” he added.

Besides Banerjee, day 7 of the HTLS 2020 witnessed enriching sessions with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Punit Renjen, Global CEO, Deloitte, and Doug McMillon, CEO and president, Walmart Inc.

tags
top news
HTLS 2020: Abhijit Banerjee on economic recovery, way out of pandemic and Covid-19 vaccine
HTLS 2020: Abhijit Banerjee on economic recovery, way out of pandemic and Covid-19 vaccine
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers
MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers
Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers
Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers
Farmer protest | ‘Being stubborn not the solution’: MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020
Farmer protest | ‘Being stubborn not the solution’: MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In