News / India News / HTLS 2023 Day 2 LIVE: Exploring 'chip war' with author Chris Miller
Live

HTLS 2023 Day 2 LIVE: Exploring 'chip war' with author Chris Miller

Nov 01, 2023 05:55 PM IST
OPEN APP

‘Chip War’ author Chris Miller is our first guest on the second day of HT Leadership Summit 2023.

Welcome to Day 2 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023. Our first guest of the day is Chris Miller, an accomplished author and scholar known for his expertise in international history, particularly in the fields of technology, geopolitics, economics, and Russian affairs. He is the author of "Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology," a book that explores the geopolitical history of computer chips. He will be in conversation with R Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times.

Chris Miller.
Chris Miller.

In the second session, former chief election commissioner Navin Chawla and Milan Vaishnav, director, Carnegie South Asia, will be in conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, national political editor, Hindustan Times.

This year’s summit again brings together leaders and icons from across the fields of sports, politics, business, lifestyle, and entertainment to have conversations that will go #BeyondBarriers.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:55 PM IST

    Semiconductors' Role in AI

    Miller: The capabilities that semiconductors have made possible in terms of AI are tremendous. However, we are still in the early stages of applying AI to various sectors of the economy.

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:54 PM IST

    The Future of Tech and AI

    Sukumar: What could possibly drive the future?

    Miller: The major challenge the tech industry will face over the next decade is applying artificial intelligence to the broader economy. Companies like OpenAI and Google are already exploring AI's potential, but we are in the early stages of this process.

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:53 PM IST

    The Uncertainty and Costs

    According to Miller, managing this uncertainty presents a particularly formidable challenge. Companies encounter significant obstacles when attempting to secure comprehensive insurance against risks associated with China-Taiwan, but it's a necessary step due to the potentially enormous costs involved. In the event of a Chinese blockade of Taiwan or disruption of semiconductor shipments, preliminary estimates indicate that the global economy could suffer trillions of dollars in damage within just a few quarters.

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:52 PM IST

    Geopolitical Complexity of Taiwan

    Miller: Taiwan's geopolitical situation is highly complex and challenging. The difficulty lies in predicting the political landscape and Chinese policies regarding Taiwan. As a result, companies and countries are reevaluating their supply chain dependencies on both China and Taiwan.

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:47 PM IST

    The Limits of Globalization and Protectionist Trends

    Miller observes that in the political discourse of the United States, Europe, and Japan, political leaders often express the desire to bring manufacturing back to their own countries and reverse the trend of offshoring. However, he believes that when you closely examine the actions of government officials, their primary focus is not so much on completely reversing offshoring in manufacturing, but rather on addressing specific risks.

    “In reality, the chip industry is that there will not be any country that can produce cutting-edge chips independently for decades. So the question is how much risk and what type of risks are you willing to bear.”

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:45 PM IST

    The Role of Government Investment

    Miller: A significant part of this progress has been made in ways that aren't economically viable. The Chinese government has been infusing substantial sums into the industry. This approach aligns with the interests of Chinese leaders who prioritize security considerations. However, it may not be in the long-term interest of Chinese citizens as it drives up costs without yielding many viable businesses.

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:44 PM IST

    China's Efforts in the Semiconductor Ecosystem

    Measured by the metrics that Chinese leaders are looking at, which is the share of chips that China produces domestically, they are making progress. It's still the case that China relies heavily on importing high-end chips from Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and the US. However, compared to a decade ago, China imports less as a share of its overall chip consumption.

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:42 PM IST

    Expanding India's Role

    Miller emphasizes that besides design, there exists the potential to investigate other facets of the supply chain, such as manufacturing or assembly. The critical issue to consider is whether India can assume a more substantial role in those sectors as well.

    On the flip side, it's crucial to bear in mind that competition prevails throughout the entire supply chain. India is not the only player, as numerous economies across the globe are also making efforts to strengthen their semiconductor industries.

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:41 PM IST

    India's Prospects in the Semiconductor Ecosystem

    Sukumar: Do you think India has a chance of succeeding in its effort to become part of the semiconductor ecosystem?

    Miller: Well, I think India certainly has a very good chance of becoming part of the semiconductor ecosystem. In fact, in some ways, it already is. There's a very large number of semiconductor design experts in India right now. This is a promising foundation. The question is, can that design ecosystem be further developed? Can more design-focused firms be established in India?

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:39 PM IST

    Leveraging Design Expertise

    Miller: However, the design expertise is something that India has a lot of opportunity to leverage. Design expertise can be applied in many different ways and within various niches. So that's the challenge for really every country - to find the part of the supply chain where their comparative advantage lies.

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:38 PM IST

    Identifying a Comparative Advantage

    Miller: So for countries and companies, the challenge is to find the niche where they have a comparative advantage and where they can compete at the cutting edge. For countries like India, trying to build up its semiconductor ecosystem, taking on major players head-on is a significant challenge. These established players have substantial resources on their side.

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:38 PM IST

    India's Quest to Enter the Chip Supply Chain

    Miller: I think every country today is looking at where they can fit in the chip ecosystem because there's no single country in the world that is anywhere close to having a self-sufficient supply chain domestically.

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:37 PM IST

    Semiconductors and the Global Landscape

    Miller: Whether it's the shape of the world economy – for example, China spends as much money each year importing chips as it spends importing oil. You can't understand the global trading system without semiconductors.

    If it's the rise of big tech companies and AI, which has been enabled by ever more advanced semiconductors. All of the key trends that are shaping and transforming the world today have semiconductors at their core.

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:34 PM IST

    The Inspiration Behind 'Chip War'

    Sukumar: What made you write this book? What sparked that idea?

    Miller: Over the past number of years, I have come to realize the extent to which my life and all our lives are structured around thousands of tiny silicon chips buried deep in the electronic devices that we rely on.

    We came to realize that these chips are not only important because they make our devices possible but also because all of the key trends that define our world are shaped by these semiconductors.

  • Nov 01, 2023 05:21 PM IST

    'Chip war' author Chris Miller to speak shortly

    We are about to start an insightful interview with Chris Miller, the author of 'Chip War.' The interview promises to shed light on the pivotal role of semiconductors in shaping our world. Let's dive in!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
htls
live

HTLS 2023 Day 2 LIVE: Exploring 'chip war' with author Chris Miller

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2023 05:55 PM IST

‘Chip War’ author Chris Miller is our first guest on the second day of HT Leadership Summit 2023.

live Chris Miller.
ByKunal Gaurav

Breath analyser test: DGCA issues revised norms for pilots, crew members

Besides, various changes have been made to the norms pertaining to the procedure for medical examination of aircraft personnel for alcohol consumption.

Among other requirements, camera recording of breath analyser testing has been made mandatory for the operators engaged in seasonal pilgrimage operations and non-scheduled operators.
india news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 04:21 PM IST
PTI |

Leaders of 32 parties back reservation for Marathas as CM chairs all-party meet

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, who chaired an all-party meeting, asked the community to give the government more time

Protesters during bandh for Maratha reservation. (HT PHOTO)
india news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 04:15 PM IST
BySurendra P Gangan

Gwalior, Kozhikode join UNESCO Creative Cities Network

While Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has made it to the coveted list in the 'Music' category, Kozhikode in Kerala has earned the place in the 'Literature' category.

Gwalior Fort
india news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 03:52 PM IST
PTI |

How church-backed body seeks to ensure free, fair polls in Mizoram

There are no big banners, loudspeakers, or door-to-door campaigns, which are key to electioneering in the rest of India, and a pact between the body and political parties is credited for it

Mizoram is scheduled to got to the polls on November 7. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2023 03:24 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

IT parliamentary committee must take up Apple matter: Karti Chidambaram

Amidst the ensuing political furore, Union minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government would investigate this matter and sought Apple’s cooperation for the same

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram (File Photo)
india news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 02:59 PM IST
ByAditi Agrawal

Mahua Moitra case more ‘serious’ than 2005 cash-for-query scam: Nishikant Dubey

In 2005, 11 members of Parliament were charged of taking bribes for posing queries in the parliament and were subsequently suspended.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (L). TMC MP Mahua Moitra (R)
india news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 02:43 PM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

AAP leader's 'Delhi to be run from jail' warning amid Kejriwal arrest fear

AAP on Tuesday expressed apprehensions that Kejriwal might be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(PTI)
india news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 02:39 PM IST
ByVaibhav Tiwari

Online financial fraud value ballooned between 2002-2023: Govt tells Parl panel

People aware of the matter said the panel’s members expressed unhappiness over the spiralling cases and the lack of coordination on tackling cyber financial fraud

The IT ministry gave a presentation on the nature of cyber fraud. (HT PHOTO)
india news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 01:46 PM IST
ByAditi Agrawal

India, Bangladesh launch three major connectivity, energy projects

The projects were jointly launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at a virtual ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 01:14 PM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar

Afternoon brief: Maratha activist's ultimatum to Shinde government

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha burn tyres and other inflamable items on Pune-Solapur Highway, on Tuesday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 01:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Former MP G Vivek quits BJP, joins Congress ahead of Telangana elections

In a letter to Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, Vivek, National Executive Board Member of BJP, conveyed his decision.

G Vivek Venkataswamy(File)
india news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 12:46 PM IST
PTI |

PM Modi extends greetings on foundation day of multiple states

PM Modi in a series of posts on X, wished the people on the occasion and appreciated these states for their contributions to the country's development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
india news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 12:40 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

PM Modi, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina jointly unveil three India-assisted projects

The inauguration of rail and power sector projects between India and Bangladesh lay focus on strengthened ties and partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina attend the inauguration of three Indian-assisted development projects via a video conference,(PTI)
india news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 12:19 PM IST
ANI |

Myanmar nationals among people detained in Manipur day after policeman’s killing

The government has maintained that terror groups from Myanmar and Bangladesh were fuelling violence in Manipur

The policeman was shot dead in Moreh. (REUTERS)
india news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 12:15 PM IST
ByPrawesh Lama
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out