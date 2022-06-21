HT This Day: June 23, 1970 -- Brazil create soccer history

Brazil wrote a page into soccer history before 110,000 crowd at the Aztec stadium here when they romped to a 4-1 victory over Italy in the ninth World Cup final to become the first team to win the tournament three times.

Brazil champions in 1958 and 1962 become permanent holders of the Jules Rimet trophy, glittering symbol of World Soccer supremacy for 40 years.

Seconds before the final whistle Brazilian fans can on to the pitch in triumph and the ball disappeared. The match was continued with a new one.

Brazil owed their epic triumph to a second half display of attacking power in which they found the key to Italy’s padlock defensive system.

Brazil looked to be well on the way to victory when ‘king’ Pele headed them into the lead in the 18th minute But Italy snatched a shock equalizer against the run of play through Roberto Boninsegna eight minutes before the interval.

Italy seemed completely lacking in attacking ideas. apart from occasional threats but strikers Lulgi Riva and Roberto Boninsema. And too often these two were left in isolation.

Brazil were allowed to dominate throughout, but it was in the second half they displayed the superbly subtle soccer skills which have earned them a worldwide reputation.

Brazil owed their second half stranglehold to the complete midfield control mined by Gerson, Clodowaldo and Rivelino.

These three tireless engine room boys maintained the flow of passes for strikers. Pele, Tostao and Jair.

The front men, inter-changing positions with bewildering speed stretched the Italian defence beyond its limits and during the last half hour such was the Brazilian ascendency that had it been a boxing match the referee would have called a halt.

Brazil were growing in stature as the game progressed, but they were knocked momentarily out of their stride in the 37th minute when a defensive blunder by Glodoaldo let Boninsegna through to net a shock equalizer.

Pele ever dangerous slotted the ball into the Italian net again eight minutes later. but amid general confusion East German referee Rudi Glocokner signaled that he had already blown the whistle for half time.

The second half was almost non-stop one way traffic. It was only a matter of time however, before the gold shirted Brazilians regained the lead.

Tremendous shot

A Brazilian goal looked on the cards in the 59th minute when Pele tapped a free kick to Rivelino, whose tremendous 30-yard left foot shot beat goalkeeper Enrico Albertosi but ricocheted off the top of the bar.

This was only postponement of the inevitable and five minutes later Everaldo powered upfield passed to Gerson and the bald headed mid-field ‘General’ flashed home a tremendous 25yard left-footed shot - his first coal of the tournament.

This goal inspired Brazil to even greater efforts and they scored ae\gain six minutes later. Pele passing across the goal to Jair who miskicked at his first attempt but still had time to run the ball into the net.

This goal. his seventh gave Jair second 01ace behind West German Gerd Muller who scored 10 goals in the tournament.

Brazil reserved their finest goal until the dying minutes. when Jair, Tostao and Pele tore oven the Italian defence. with Pele’s final pass to Carlos Alberto leaving the defender clear on the right.

The Brazilian captain ran on few yards. then sent a tremendous left footed shot curling inside the far post.

Teams. Brazil: Felix: Carlos Alberto. ,Brito. Piazza. Everaldo: - Gerson, Cloudaldo. Rivelino Jair. Tostao and Pete. Italy. Albertosi Burguich. Cera, Rosato Fachetti: Domenghini. De Sisti; Bertini, Mazzola (Rivera). Boninseana and Riva.