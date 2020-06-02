e-paper
Home / India News / Huge cache of arms recovered, 3 terrorists killed as 4-day-long operation to stop infiltration ends in J-K’s Naushera

Huge cache of arms recovered, 3 terrorists killed as 4-day-long operation to stop infiltration ends in J-K’s Naushera

Pakistan markings on eatables and a few other items indicate complicity of Islamabad, a statement from the Army said.

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 08:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The arms and ammunition recovered in the Naushera operation.
The arms and ammunition recovered in the Naushera operation.(Credit: Indian Army)
         

The Indian Army recovered a huge cache of arms in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir after eliminating three terrorist who were trying to infiltrate India from the Line of Control (LoC). The operation lasted for four days.

It began on May 28, when Indian soldiers detected six to seven terrorists trying to infiltrate in Naushera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. In a swift operation, the Indian soldiers eliminated three of the infiltrators while at least one was seriously injured, the Army said in a statement.

The operation resulted in recovery of large cache of weapons, including 2 AK-47 Rifles, one M16 A2 Rifle, one pistol, one UBGL as well as ammunition and grenades.

Pakistan markings on eatables and a few other items indicate complicity of Pakistan, a statement from the Army said.

Security forces are maintaining a robust counter infiltration grid along the LoC and will continue to respond to all nefarious activities of Pakistan, it further said.

The troops had launched a search operation in Rajouri and half a dozen villages in Poonch district.

A separate search operation has also been launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and police in the Hiranagar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua-Samba sector. The operation was launched on Sunday night after security forces received information about the movement along the International Border.

In the last few years, terrorists have infiltrated into India through Hiranagar and Samba and carried out attacks on army camps, police stations in Samba, Kathua, Jammu and Nagrota areas.

Checkpoints along the International Border and on the Jammu-Pathankot highway are on alert.

