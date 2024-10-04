Huge row over Himachal Pradesh ‘toilet seat tax’ claims; CM Sukhu slams BJP: 'Baseless'

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday denied reports of a new “toilet seat tax” imposed by the state government, terming them “baseless”. The cash-strapped Himachal Pradesh has reportedly introduced a ₹ 25 fee per toilet seat in an urban household as a part of the common sewerage and water bill paid to the Jal Shakti board.(Pic for representational purpose only)

“This is far from facts. Since there are elections in Haryana, they (BJP) talk about Hindu-Muslim and sewerage but there is nothing like that. It is completely false…,” Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told reporters.

Earlier, media reports claimed that the Himachal Pradesh government would collect a fee of ₹25 per toilet seat built in the houses of those residing in urban areas.

The cash-strapped state has introduced a ₹25 fee per toilet seat in an urban household as a part of the common sewerage and water bill paid to the Jal Shakti board, reported News18.

The government order reportedly states that the sewerage bill will be 30 per cent of the water bill and those who use water from their own source and only use the sewerage connection from the government department must pay a charge of ₹25 per toilet seat every month as well. The department has issued orders to all divisional officers to this effect.

The move has garnered sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with Amit Malviya, the head BJP IT cell, calling it a classic sign of the Congress government's “crap leadership”.

In a statement on X, Amit Malviya said, “ In a bizarre move, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh will now tax citizens based on number of toilet seats they have at home. You read that right - number of toilet seats!”

He also took a jibe at the Congress saying that, “PM Modi is building toilets, Congress is taxing them. ”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also chimed in with a video released on X, calling it the “khatakhat” model of the Congress party.

He also said, “ This is the zenith of the 'khatakhat' model of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi that now even toilets are not out of reach of this party. After petrol, diesel, milk, water, bus fares, and stamp duty, everything has been taxed after the Congress has come to power in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.”

Poonawalla ended his video with a taunt towards the CM Sukhu-led government, asking for the Congress leadership in Himachal Pradesh to be “flushed out”.

BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took to X to say, “One more example of failed and incompetent Congress govt!!”

The Congress government has also issued a water bill of ₹100 per connection per month since October. The BJP government had said that free water will be provided if they come to power in the state.