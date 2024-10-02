Monsoon withdraws from Himachal after 7-day delay

The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, India meteorological department (IMD) officials said. The normal date of withdrawal of the monsoon from Himachal Pradesh is September 25. The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, India meteorological department (IMD) officials said. The normal date of withdrawal of the monsoon from Himachal Pradesh is September 25. (HT File Photo)

Simultaneously, the post-monsoon season has commenced over the state. Last year, it withdrew from the state on October 6.

As the monsoon season came to an end on Monday, the state received an 18% deficit rainfall in the season, which lasts from June to September, this year. Himachal in total received 600.9 mm of actual rainfall during monsoon 2024 against its normal 734.4 mm.

This year, the monsoon entered the state on June 27 and covered it entirely by June 29, slightly delayed compared to the normal onset date of June 25. In the last 124 years, the earliest onset of southwest monsoon was on June 9, 2000, and the most delayed onset was on July 5, 2010.

During the monsoon season, extremely heavy rainfall was reported over Dharamshala and Palampur on July 6; over Palampur on August 1 and over Dhaulakuan on September 26.

During the monsoon season this year, over 340 people lost their lives. Of which around 150 died in various road accidents.