Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Huge victory of farmers movement, says AAP on repeal of agri laws
india news

Huge victory of farmers movement, says AAP on repeal of agri laws

Sharing a post on its official Twitter account, AAP said the Modi government withdrew the three farm laws fearing in the upcoming elections.
Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws at the Singhu border of Delhi since November 26 last year. (HT file photo)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said the Narendra Modi's government's decision to to repeal three agri laws was a huge victory of the farmers' movement. 

Sharing a post on its official Twitter account, AAP said the Modi government withdrew the three farm laws fearing in the upcoming elections. 

“PM Modi should apologise to the families of all those farmers who've lost their lives in the struggle for justice!” it further wrote.

In an address to the nation, Modi said all the farm laws were being repealed on the auspicious occasion of Gur Purav and urged the protesting farmers to withdraw their year-long agitation.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP