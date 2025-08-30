Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Bagu Khan, involved in over 100 infiltration bids, killed in encounter in J&K's Gurez

Published on: Aug 30, 2025 08:30 pm IST

Bagu Khan was one of the oldest terrorists involved in border infiltrations, having facilitated over 100 bids and was wanted by security forces for decades.

Security forces on Saturday said that terrorist Bagu Khan, also known as ‘Human GPS’, was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez last week.

Security troops had spotted suspicious activity along the Line of Control.(PTI)

He was shot dead after the security forces foiled an infiltration attempt from the Nowshera Naar area along the Line of Control (LoC), according to India Today.

Bagu Khan, who also went by the alias Samandar Chacha, was one of the two terrorists neutralised in the encounter, the report said.

Based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since 1995, Bagu Khan was one of the oldest terrorists involved in border infiltrations, having facilitated over 100 bids and was wanted by security forces for decades.

He facilitated infiltration attempts from several areas of the Gurez sector, and was successful a majority of the times, on account of his knowledge of the region's secret routes and terrain.

Bagu Khan's identity card was also recovered, which showed that he was a resident of Pakistan, NDTV quoted officials as saying.

He assisted all terror outfits in the planning and execution of infiltrations from Gurez, and adjoining sectors along the Line of Control (LoC).

Security troops spotted suspicious activity along LoC

Security troops had spotted suspicious activity along the Line of Control (LoC) and challenged the infiltrators, following which the terrorists opened fire, NDTV reported.

The security forces retaliated, neutralising Bagu Khan and another terrorist. The latter's identity has not been confirmed yet.

The Indian Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X that a joint operation had been launched by the army and the Jammu and Kashmir police after an intelligence input was received on a likely infiltration attempt.

“Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists,” the post stated.

