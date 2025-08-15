5 dead after dargah's roof collapses near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi

At least five people are dead due to the roof collapse of a dargah near Humayun's Tomb complex in Delhi's Nizamuddin. As per Delhi Police and hospital officials, a total of nine patients were rushed to AIIMS after the incident, of which, five were confirmed as dead. Security personnel at the site after a portion of the structure at Humayun's Tomb collapses, in New Delhi(PTI)

As per ANI, the five people have been identified as three women and two men. Speaking to HT, DCP southeast shared that the deceased included two males aged 79 and 35 years old, and three females aged 42, 40 and 40 years old.

"So far, we have learned that five people who were under treatment at AIIMS trauma Centre died and others are still under treatment. We have cordoned off the area," Joint Commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar Jain told reporters.

He added that the incident occurred when people were visiting the dargah for Friday prayers and were sitting inside the room. The collapse took place due to the rains.

Earlier on Friday, the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah collapsed near Humayun's Tomb. Following the distress call, Delhi Police, fire services and NDRF officials reached the spot.

The rescue operation has now been called off, the police shared, adding a total of 10 to 12 victims were rescued from the debris.

According to a report by ANI, Delhi Police rescued 11 people from the site and took them to nearby hospitals—AIIMS and Lok Nayak Hospital for treatment.

"Eleven people have been rescued from the site of the incident and taken to a nearby hospital. The search operation is still underway," the Delhi police was quoted as saying by ANI.