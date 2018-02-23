Hundreds moved to camp in Kashmir’s Uri as ceasefire violations by Pakistan go up

Hundreds of people living in the border areas in Uri of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were shifted to a camp after intermittent firing by the Pakistani troops, the latest of which occurred on Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

Three civilians were wounded on Monday evening after Pakistani forces opened fire across the Line of Control in Uri and since then there has been intermittent firing almost every day.

“Due to firing and shelling from across in border areas of Uri about 500 people migrate to safer areas. DC and SSP on spot looking after the people,” director general of state police SP Vaid tweeted.



Officials said that a special camp has been set up a few kilometres away from the affected villages to house the displaced people. Locals and police officials said that although the firing had stopped after Thursday night, people were in the camp fearing further firing.

Baramulla deputy commissioner Nasir Ahmad Naqash and senior superintendent of police Imtiyaz Hussain have promised all the help to the people staying in the camp.

Pakistan violated the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India 882 times last year along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, according to reports.

India accuses Pakistani soldiers of providing cover firing to help militants cross over and carry out attacks in its part of Kashmir—a charge Pakistan denies.