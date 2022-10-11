Hyd cop who raped woman at gunpoint dismissed from service

Senior Hyderabad Police inspector K Nageshwar Rao, arrested in July this year for allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint, was dismissed from service on Monday, city police commissioner C V Anand said.

In a media statement, Anand said orders were issued to dismiss Rao from the service, invoking provisions under Article 311 (2) (b) and (3) of the Indian Constitution, without going through the departmental enquiry.

“The decision to sack Nageswara Rao, who is presently under suspension, from service without the departmental inquiry was taken, as there is a possibility that he may intimidate and influence the victim and witnesses thereof during the regular course,” the police commissioner said.

He said Rao had a criminal bent of mind and was likely to influence or intimidate the victim or witnesses in the case. “Thus it is reasonable to impose a major penalty dismissal from service without enquiry,” Anand said.

On July 10, the Hyderabad Police arrested Rao, then a station house officer at Marrepally police station, a day after he was suspended from service for allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint after beating up her husband on the city outskirts.

The incident happened under the Vanasthalipuram police station limits of the Rachakonda police commissionerate on July 8.

The police registered a case against Rao under Section 452 (criminal trespass), 376(2) (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 448 (house trespass) and 365 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 30 of Arms Act 1959 and took up the investigation.

He was produced before the court on July 11 and remanded to judicial custody. After languishing in jail for two-and-a-half months, Rao was released on conditional bail on September 28.

A local court in Hyderabad, while granting the conditional bail, asked him to pay ₹1 lakh as surety, appear before the investigation officer for two months, and sign in the register at 10 am every day. The trial in the rape case is yet to begin.

