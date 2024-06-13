 Hyderabad court denies bail to two cops, police file charge sheet | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Hyderabad court denies bail to two cops, police file charge sheet

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Jun 13, 2024 08:12 AM IST

A local court in Hyderabad on Wednesday rejected the bail petitions of two suspended and arrested additional superintendents of police associated with the special intelligence bureau (SIB) of Telangana police, in connection with the alleged telephone tapping case, people familiar with the matter said.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad court denies bail to two cops, police file charge sheet
Hyderabad court denies bail to two cops, police file charge sheet

A local court in Hyderabad on Wednesday rejected the bail petitions of two suspended and arrested additional superintendents of police associated with the special intelligence bureau (SIB) of Telangana police, in connection with the alleged telephone tapping case, people familiar with the matter said.

Judge V Eshwaraiah of the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Nampally delivered his verdict on Wednesday after hearing the arguments on the bail petition filed by additional SPs N Bhujanga Rao and M Thirupatanna, .

The judge struck down the bail petitions, after agreeing with the contention of the public prosecutor that the accused should be questioned further as police had filed the first charge sheet on Monday.

The counsel for the suspended cops said the police had arrested the accused on March 24 but had not filed any evidence against them. He also argued that the police were intentionally leaking information to the media against the petitioners.

The public prosecutor, however, opposed bail stating that the investigation was at a crucial stage and two of the accused were absconding, adding that if the petitioners were released on bail, the investigation may be affected.

Meanwhile, the Panjagutta police probing the telephone tapping case, submitted the first chargesheet in the case on Monday. Six people including former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, managing director of a Telugu television news channel Sravan Kumar, retired deputy commissioner of police P Radhakishan Rao, deputy superintendent of police D Praneeth Rao and additional SPs N Bhujanga Rao and M Thirupatanna were charged.

While Prabhakar Rao and Sravan Kumar are absconding, the other four were arrested and had been in judicial remand since March. The police furnished the confession statements of the four accused who have been arrested along with the chargesheet.

News / India News / Hyderabad court denies bail to two cops, police file charge sheet
