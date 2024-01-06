Hyderabad E-Prix cancelled: BRS slams Congress, terms move ‘poor and regressive’

BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday hit out at the Congress government in Telangana over Formula E cancelling the Hyderabad E-Prix slated for February 10. Rao, a minister in the previous BRS government, termed the move “poor and regressive” saying it hampers the city and country's global image. The second Formula E race in India was slated to be held on February 10. (Getty Images)

"Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our city and country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India," Rama Rao said on social media platform X.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The BRS government had taken the initiative to use the Formula E Race as an occasion to also conduct a week-long electric vehicle (EV) Summit attracting enthusiasts, manufacturers and startups to showcase Hyderabad as an attractive investment destination, he noted.

Formula E has announced the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix, alleging a contract breach by the new Telangana government.

"The cancellation comes following a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), under the control of the Government of Telangana, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on October 30 2023," Formula E said in statement on Friday.

The inaugural electric race in the country was held in February last year in Hyderabad. The second Formula E race in India was scheduled to be held on February 10.

Last week, Formula E issued a statement stating that it is seeking “urgent clarification” from the new Congress government in Telangana on fulfilling the contractual obligations under the agreement and how it could impact the race.

“The host city agreement was signed on October 30, 2023. Formula E’s senior executive team met with the new leadership of Telangana government immediately following elections earlier this month. Discussions have been ongoing since then,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for the Hyderabad E-Prix earlier said that despite discussions in December, there has been no response from the Congress government, and time constraints make it increasingly unlikely for the event to proceed. The spokesperson had suggested that chief minister A Revanth Reddy, who opposed the race last year, may not prioritize the Formula E event.