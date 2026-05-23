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Hyderabad has highest petrol prices, Delhi lowest: Why fuel rates vary across cities

Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol prices at ₹112.81 per litre, while Thiruvananthapuram recorded followed closely at ₹112.64.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 06:48 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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The fuel prices were hiked for a third time in the last eight days, with petrol and diesel seeing a surge of around 1 per litre. In Delhi, the price of petrol now stands at 99.51 per litre, while that of diesel was 92.49 litre.

Consumers refuel their vehicles at a petrol pump, in Nadia, West Bengal.((PTI Photo))

The petrol and diesel rates, however, differed across metro cities and states, with Mumbai seeing petrol prices at 108.49 per litre and Delhi seeing it at 99.51.

The fuel prices are set to gradually increase over time in small doses as the oil marketing companies continue to see revenue losses, at around 8-10 per litre on petrol and diesel due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Different fuel rates across India

On Saturday, Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol prices at 112.81 per litre, while Thiruvananthapuram recorded followed closely at 112.64. Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram also remained the only two cities where the price of diesel crossed 100.

The highest prices of the fuel were seen in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with Petrol prices at around 116 per litre, driven by steep state taxes.

Andhra imposed a 31% VAT alongside an additional 4 per litre fee and a road development cess, pushing the tax burden close to 35%.

In Kerala, the prices were above 113 per litre in several cities, due to the state government's decision to maintain a high base VAT and an additional social security cess.

Meanwhile, the lowest petrol prices were seen in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. The petrol prices remained between 95-98 per litre due to moderate state tax brackets and absence of local cesses. Delhi, Goa, and Assam too had comparatively lower consumer prices.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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