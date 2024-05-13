 Hyderabad Lok Sabha poll: What AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP's Madhavi Latha said after casting votes in Phase 4 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad Lok Sabha poll: What AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP's Madhavi Latha said after casting votes in Phase 4

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 13, 2024 11:08 AM IST

After casting his vote, Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen said every election opponent should be taken “seriously”.

Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and his Bharatiya Janata Party rival Madhavi Latha cast their votes in Hyderabad for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday, May 13.

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi casts his vote at Vattapally polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Hyderabad and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Madhavi Latha.
AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi casts his vote at Vattapally polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Hyderabad and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Madhavi Latha.

After casting his vote, Asaduddin Owaisi said every election opponent should be taken “seriously”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Every election cannot be the same as it was five years ago. The challenges are different, and the issues are different. This is a very important, historic parliamentary election in our country. People have a different understanding of what they want for the country. Elections should always be taken seriously, whether it is a parliamentary election or a Panchayat election. An election is an election. We should always take our opponent seriously. We are confident that we will win elections with the blessings of the people," Asaduddin Owaisi told reporters. Follow live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024

The AIMIM chief also gave a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP saying people do not agree with their ideology or with the statement that the PM has made for the minority community.

"The message (to PM Modi) would be that people do not agree with the BJP's ideology and people do not agree with the statements that PM Modi has given for on minority community. Please understand what PM Modi has done with Agniveer, he is now going to go ahead and do the same if he comes back to power with BSF, CRPF, RPF and SSP. Four years of service and you are out. People must understand that it will come out very soon," news agency ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Follow full coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Asaduddin Owaisi has been the elected representative from Hyderabad since 2004. He was previously elected as an MLA twice in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh. Owaisi faces BJP leader Madhavi Latha and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav.

Madhavi Latha, cast her vote at the Amrita Vidyalayam polling station in Hyderabad and asserted that “Sabka Sath mai hi Sabka Vikas Hai”.

After casting the vote, Madhavi Latha urged the people to go out to vote, as the vote brings changes and moves towards development.

“I only have to tell all the voters that it is the responsibility of every citizen that they need to go out to vote because the vote brings two changes: 1) a new change and development towards themselves and their families, and 2) it allows changing the lives of the downtrodden, Dalits, poor and the lives of every elderly people who have been abandoned. Voting is the most precious social work, along with a selfish desire to move towards development. So I would say you may not have money but you have vote, then you have contributed to the nation to go towards 'Viksit Bharat'. And the best thing you all have to understand is ‘Sabka Sath mai hi Sabka Vikas Hai, Alag Alag jeene mai vikas nhi hai’,” Madhavi Latha told reporters.

Prominent among the early voters were former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief in Telangana G Kishan Reddy, popular Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Hyderabad Lok Sabha poll: What AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP's Madhavi Latha said after casting votes in Phase 4

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On