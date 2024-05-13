Hyderabad Lok Sabha poll: What AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP's Madhavi Latha said after casting votes in Phase 4

Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and his Bharatiya Janata Party rival Madhavi Latha cast their votes in Hyderabad for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday, May 13. AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi casts his vote at Vattapally polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Hyderabad and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Madhavi Latha.

After casting his vote, Asaduddin Owaisi said every election opponent should be taken “seriously”.

"Every election cannot be the same as it was five years ago. The challenges are different, and the issues are different. This is a very important, historic parliamentary election in our country. People have a different understanding of what they want for the country. Elections should always be taken seriously, whether it is a parliamentary election or a Panchayat election. An election is an election. We should always take our opponent seriously. We are confident that we will win elections with the blessings of the people," Asaduddin Owaisi told reporters. Follow live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024

The AIMIM chief also gave a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP saying people do not agree with their ideology or with the statement that the PM has made for the minority community.

"The message (to PM Modi) would be that people do not agree with the BJP's ideology and people do not agree with the statements that PM Modi has given for on minority community. Please understand what PM Modi has done with Agniveer, he is now going to go ahead and do the same if he comes back to power with BSF, CRPF, RPF and SSP. Four years of service and you are out. People must understand that it will come out very soon," news agency ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Asaduddin Owaisi has been the elected representative from Hyderabad since 2004. He was previously elected as an MLA twice in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh. Owaisi faces BJP leader Madhavi Latha and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav.

Madhavi Latha, cast her vote at the Amrita Vidyalayam polling station in Hyderabad and asserted that “Sabka Sath mai hi Sabka Vikas Hai”.

After casting the vote, Madhavi Latha urged the people to go out to vote, as the vote brings changes and moves towards development.

“I only have to tell all the voters that it is the responsibility of every citizen that they need to go out to vote because the vote brings two changes: 1) a new change and development towards themselves and their families, and 2) it allows changing the lives of the downtrodden, Dalits, poor and the lives of every elderly people who have been abandoned. Voting is the most precious social work, along with a selfish desire to move towards development. So I would say you may not have money but you have vote, then you have contributed to the nation to go towards 'Viksit Bharat'. And the best thing you all have to understand is ‘Sabka Sath mai hi Sabka Vikas Hai, Alag Alag jeene mai vikas nhi hai’,” Madhavi Latha told reporters.

Prominent among the early voters were former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief in Telangana G Kishan Reddy, popular Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.