BJP's Madhavi Latha declares 221cr assets; rival Owaisi says he has no car

Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate from Telangana's Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency against sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi, has declared family assets worth ₹221 crore -- both moveable and immovable. Owaisi's declared family assets stand at ₹23.87 crore. Hyderabad will go to the polls on May 13. Madhavi Latha has emerged as one of the richest candidates from Hyderabad. Madhavi Latha declared family assets of ₹ 221 crore.

Kompella Madhavi Latha's asset details

Madhavi owns 2.94 crore shares of Virinchi Ltd valued at ₹94,44 crore. Her family has moveable assets worth ₹165.46 crore including three dependents and immovable - ₹55.92 crore.

The other companies where Madhavi Latha has shares include Vivo Bio Tech Limited, National Aluminium Company Ltd, IL&FS Engineering & Construction PVT LtD, Filmcity Media Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd.

Madhavi Latha's husband Vishwanath is the founder of the fintech and healthcare company.

Madhavi Latha has one criminal case against her registered last week after she was seen gesturing an arrow allegedly towards a mosque which she later dismissed and clarified that her gesture on the occasion of Ram Navami was towards the sky.

Owaisi's assets

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi who filed his nomination a few days ago declared family asses worth over ₹23.87 crore. In 2019, he declared ₹13 crore of assets. According to his affidavit, he does not own a car. Owaisi's wife owns movable assets worth ₹15.71 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹4.90 crore.

Owaisi has two guns -- one NP Bore .22 Pistol and one NP Bore 30-60 Rifle, according to the affidavit.

Owaisi has no agricultural or non-agricultural land or commercial buildings in his name. The residential building at Shastripuram has been valued at ₹19.65 crore. Owaisi has another house worth ₹96 lakh in Misrigunj which was a gift, his affidavit said.

