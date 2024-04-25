 BJP's Madhavi Latha declares ₹221cr assets; rival Owaisi says he has no car | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP's Madhavi Latha declares 221cr assets; rival Owaisi says he has no car

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 05:23 PM IST

Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Madhavi Latha is teh chairperson of Virinchi Hospitals. Owaisi in his affidavit declared he has two guns.

Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate from Telangana's Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency against sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi, has declared family assets worth 221 crore -- both moveable and immovable. Owaisi's declared family assets stand at 23.87 crore. Hyderabad will go to the polls on May 13. Madhavi Latha has emerged as one of the richest candidates from Hyderabad.

Madhavi Latha declared family assets of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>221 crore.
Madhavi Latha declared family assets of 221 crore.

Kompella Madhavi Latha's asset details

Madhavi owns 2.94 crore shares of Virinchi Ltd valued at 94,44 crore. Her family has moveable assets worth 165.46 crore including three dependents and immovable - 55.92 crore.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The other companies where Madhavi Latha has shares include Vivo Bio Tech Limited, National Aluminium Company Ltd, IL&FS Engineering & Construction PVT LtD, Filmcity Media Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd.

Madhavi Latha's husband Vishwanath is the founder of the fintech and healthcare company.

Madhavi Latha has one criminal case against her registered last week after she was seen gesturing an arrow allegedly towards a mosque which she later dismissed and clarified that her gesture on the occasion of Ram Navami was towards the sky.

Owaisi's assets

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi who filed his nomination a few days ago declared family asses worth over 23.87 crore. In 2019, he declared 13 crore of assets. According to his affidavit, he does not own a car. Owaisi's wife owns movable assets worth 15.71 lakh and immovable assets worth 4.90 crore.

Owaisi has two guns -- one NP Bore .22 Pistol and one NP Bore 30-60 Rifle, according to the affidavit.

Owaisi has no agricultural or non-agricultural land or commercial buildings in his name. The residential building at Shastripuram has been valued at 19.65 crore. Owaisi has another house worth 96 lakh in Misrigunj which was a gift, his affidavit said.

(With agency inputs)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / BJP's Madhavi Latha declares 221cr assets; rival Owaisi says he has no car
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On