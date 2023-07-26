Home / India News / Man releases snake in Hyderabad civic body office after officials ignore complaint. Watch

Man releases snake in Hyderabad civic body office after officials ignore complaint. Watch

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Jul 26, 2023 11:04 PM IST

After waiting for over six hours for a response, the man decided to lodge his protest by leaving the snake on the table of an official on Tuesday.

A Hyderabad man released a snake into the office of municipal corporation after the officials neglected his call for help. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities had failed to act after a snake entered the house of Sampath Kumar in the Alwal area amid heavy rains and waterlogging, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Lashing out at the civic authorities, Kumar said that they never resolved matters on time and also alleged that several sanitation issues needed to be looked into on priority, the report stated.

After waiting for over six hours for a response, Kumar decided to lodge his protest by leaving the snake on the table of an official on Tuesday.

A video of the incident showed the snake crawling on a table at the GHMC office.

Delhi has witnessed a surge in snake sightings as floodwaters recede. A rapid response team has been assigned in all flood-affected districts to handle snake-related concerns. There have been multiple reports of snakes spotted at houses, posing a risk to residents.

Delhi's chief wildlife warden Suneesh Buxy said snakes and other reptiles seek dry areas when their natural habitats are infiltrated by flood or rainwater. While most of the encountered snakes have been non-venomous species, some cobras and kraits have also been found.

The Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Wednesday following heavy rain in parts of the capital and upper catchment areas. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 205.5 metres at 8 pm.

Meanwhile in Telangana, all educational institutions will remain shut on Thursday in lieu of the incessant showers. The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert and predicted heavy rainfall in the state till Thursday.

