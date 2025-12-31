Hyderabad, Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, on New Year’s Eve, using Deccani humour, issued a strong message to revellers, cautioning them against drunk driving. Hyderabad police commissioner warns against drunk driving ahead of New Year

In a series of posts on 'X', Sajjanar urged people to avoid getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

"Miyaa, drink kiya? Toh steering ko salaam bolke cab pakdo. Google ‘cab’, not ‘lawyer’. Don't drink and drive, Hyderabad," he said.

In another post, he asserted that Hyderabad police have zero tolerance for drunk driving.

Emphasising responsible behaviour, Sajjanar also posted in Telugu, stating, "New Year ki best resolution: taagi drive cheyyakudadhu.".

Referring to cases where offenders argue with police after being caught drunk driving and claim "influential connections", the commissioner warned that the police would act strictly in accordance with the law.

"Life lesson: Fiction books are fun. Drinks are fun . Driving under the influence of alcohol and pretending to be a legal genius at midnight? Not fun," he wrote.

Sajjanar, known for his tough stance on traffic violations, has earlier described drunk drivers as terrorists and warned that there would be "no mercy for those endangering innocent lives."

"If you try to outsmart us after a few drinks, think twice. Our strategic drunk-driving checks are like a chakravyuh—once you get behind the wheel after drinking, there’s no escape. The exit doesn’t lead home; it leads straight to Chanchalguda ," he added.

Reiterating the need for citizens to act responsibly, Sajjanar said it was not merely a police directive but a matter of personal responsibility to avoid driving after consuming alcohol.

On enforcement measures, the commissioner said special drunk-driving checks would be conducted at 120 locations across the city on New Year’s Eve, and the drive would continue throughout the first week of January.

"We urge citizens to cooperate with the police. No one should indulge in drink and drive. Stringent action will be initiated against violators," he added.

He said offenders would face heavy fines, vehicle seizure, imprisonment, and cancellation of driving licences. Those who have consumed alcohol were advised to use cabs or hire drivers to reach their destinations safely.

Appealing to citizens, Sajjanar said the New Year 2026 should be made memorable, not miserable, by avoiding traffic violations and drunk driving.

