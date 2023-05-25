Hyd cops resolve murder mystery

Hyderabad The Hyderabad police recovered the parts of the torso of the woman from the residence of a stock market broker B Chandramohan (48), who had cut the torso into pieces. (HT Archives)

The Hyderabad police on Wednesday unravelled the mystery behind the murder of a woman whose head was found in a plastic cover at a garbage dump on the banks of Musi river near Afzal Nagar on May 17, the police said.

The police recovered the parts of the torso of the woman, identified as Yerram Anuradha (55), from the residence of a stock market broker B Chandramohan (48), who had cut the torso into pieces.

“While some parts were recovered from a bucket, the limbs were recovered from the refrigerator in his house. We have arrested Chandramohan and booked a case under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) against him,” Ch Rupesh, deputy commissioner of police (South-East Zone), Hyderabad, told reporters.

According to the DSP, Chandramohan had an illicit relationship with Anuradha who was working as a nurse in a hospital, ever since her husband left her several years ago. In 2018, Anuradha had given a loan of ₹7 lakh to Chandramohan, but the latter had not returned the amount despite her repeated requests.

“When Anuradha started pestering him for money repeatedly, a frustrated Chandramohan hatched a plan to kill her. On May 12, he quarrelled with her and during the course of argument, he attacked her with a knife and stabbed her indiscriminately in her stomach and chest, resulting in her instantaneous death,” Rupesh said.

After committing the murder, Chandramohan bought two stone cutting machines. “Using the machines, he beheaded her and kept the head in a polythene cover. He later cut the body into pieces. While he stored hands and legs in his refrigerator, he kept the other body parts in a bucket,” the DCP said.

On May 15, he dumped the polythene cover containing Anuradha’s head in a garbage bin near Musi river. “He bought phenyl, Dettol and perfume and sprayed them on the other body parts to avoid the emanation of foul smell. He also lit agarbatti and camphor in his house regularly,” he said.

Later, Chandramohan took her cell phone and sent messages to her known persons in order to make them believe that she was alive and staying somewhere.

On receiving a tip off from a GHMC worker who was clearing garbage about the head of a woman in a plastic cover, the Malakpet police swung into action and began investigation. The Hyderabad police formed eight teams to probe the case from all angles, including inspection of closed-circuit television cameras and gathering the data of missing persons.

“During the investigation, we noticed the suspicious movement of Chandramohan in the vicinity of the Musi river. We took them into custody and on questioning, we could find that he was the killer,” the DCP added.

