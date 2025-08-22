Hyderabad teen stabs minor girl 18 times, had searched 'how to enter house unnoticed'

A teenager was detained by the Hyderabad police on Friday for stabbing a 10-year-old girl to death during a robbery attempt. The police visited the boy's school, but the teenager refused to speak to them.(PTI File Photo/Representational)

The boy, who had walked into the girl's house carrying a knife, intended to commit theft, being aware that the 10-year-old's parents were not at home, The Indian Express reported.

“On Monday, the girl was home alone as she had a holiday,” an official said, adding that the girl had spotted him during the robbery attempt and raised an alarm. The girl tried to stop the accused by holding his shirt, following which the latter got angry and stabbed her, PTI reported. “He stabbed her at least 18 times and, to make sure she was dead, slit her throat,” The Indian Express quoted the official as saying.

On going through the browsing history of the accused, the police came across searches on how to break open locks, how to enter a house without being noticed and escape, and on how to break open safes.

Teen accused's family lived next to the victim's

The accused, after stabbing the girl, ran into a neighbouring building and hid there for 15 minutes, after which he returned home. The family of the boy, who was detained by a special operations team, lived next to the victim's.

The girl's father, who came back to the house around 12. 30 pm to pick up lunch for his son, found his daughter lying in a pool of blood. The father said that he had found the door half open on his return.

He said that his wife, who works at a medical lab, had left home at around 11 am.

Police raided teen's house, found incriminating evidence

A man who had noticed the boy's suspicious movements on Thursday informed the police of his activities. The police visited the boy's school, but the teenager refused to speak to them, The Indian Express reported.

Following this, the police raided the teenager's house, retrieving a bloodstained knife and clothes from his residence, along with a paper with notes on how to pick a lock and break into homes. The paper also had the words ‘Mission Don’ written at the end with a pencil.

The police had scanned CCTV footage and ruled out entry by delivery persons or courier agents, who were barred from entering the society, with residents being required to go down and collect their parcel.

Following this information, the officers concluded that someone who was aware of the family's work schedules and could access the apartment was involved in the offence.