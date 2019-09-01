e-paper
Hyderabad traffic cop carries ill man on shoulders across waterlogged route

Traffic inspector, A Nagamallu carried the man by wading through knee-deep water as the person was unable to walk properly and dropped him on the other side of the road which was a little uplifted and dry.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2019 08:43 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad (Telangana)
A traffic inspector carried a man who had a plastered foot, on his shoulders by making his way through a waterlogged route in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday.
A traffic inspector carried a man who had a plastered foot, on his shoulders by making his way through a waterlogged route in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday.(ANI/Twitter)
         

A traffic inspector carried a man who had a plastered foot, on his shoulders by making his way through a waterlogged route in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday.

Traffic inspector, A Nagamallu carried the man by wading through knee-deep water as the person was unable to walk properly and dropped him on the other side of the road which was a little uplifted and dry.

A few other people waiting on the other side further helped the man by holding his hands and supporting him.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 08:43 IST

