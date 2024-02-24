Hyderabad woman abducts TV anchor in bizarre attempt to marry him; arrested

In a bizarre turn of events, a 31-year-old businesswoman has been apprehended by police for allegedly stalking and abducting a television music channel anchor with the intention of marrying him. Sistla lodged a complaint with Uppal police station, and a case was registered under 363, 341, 342, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).(Instagram / @sistlapranav)

According to police, the woman, identified as Bhogireddy Trishna, who operates a digital marketing business, became fixated on TV anchor Pranav Sistla after stumbling upon his photos on a matrimony website two years ago.

Trishna searched through the profile and found the phone number of the TV anchor. When she contacted Pranav through an instant messaging app, the anchor informed her that some unknown person had used his photo and created a fake account on the matrimony site. He also said that he had lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police station about it.

The woman continued sending messages to the anchor. However, her advances were rebuffed when Pranav blocked her number.

Underdeterred by the setback, Trishna, determined to marry the anchor, allegedly hatched a plan to abduct him, thinking she could get things sorted out. Accordingly, she hired four persons to kidnap the anchor and also installed a tracking device on the victim's car to watch his movements.

On February 11, the hired men reportedly abducted the TV anchor, subjecting him to physical assault at the woman's office. Fearing for his life, the TV anchor agreed to respond to the woman's calls and only then was he let off, police said.

Following his ordeal, he filed a complaint with the Uppal police station, resulting in the registration of a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including kidnapping, wrongful restraint, and wrongful confinement.

During the course of the investigation, the police apprehended the accused woman along with the four men she hired to carry out the abduction. Further investigation is underway.

“A kidnapping case was registered in the Malkajgiri subdivision, under the Uppal police station by Pranav Sista, a software engineer and TV Anchor against a woman named Bogireddy Trishna who wanted to marry him. Pranav refused to marry her. The woman has been arrested by Uppal police and the search for others is underway. Using the technical evidence the case is registered and she will be sent to court,” said K Purushotham Reddy, Assitant Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri.

