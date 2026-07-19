Hyderabad woman battling mental health issues walks naked to temple, dies by suicide

A 25-year-old former tech professional living in Hyderabad died by suicide after leaving her home, entering a temple unclothed, and jumping into a pond, police said on Saturday. According to police, she had reportedly been struggling with mental health issues.

Police said that on July 17, the woman and her mother had travelled to Miyapur to inspect a double-bedroom apartment they were planning to purchase. (AFP)

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The woman had been living with her mother in Peerzadiguda, Hyderabad, while her father lived in Visakhapatnam following marital disputes between the couple.

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The woman had earlier worked in Bengaluru before moving to Visakhapatnam, police told news agency PTI.

Mother and daughter had visited Miyapur before incident

Police said that on July 17, the woman and her mother had travelled to Miyapur near Hyderabad to inspect a double-bedroom apartment they were planning to purchase. After returning home later that day, the two went to sleep in separate rooms.

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{{^usCountry}} During the night, the woman allegedly locked her mother's bedroom from the outside before leaving the house. She then went naked to a temple and later jumped into a pond, police said. Body recovered, family informed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the night, the woman allegedly locked her mother's bedroom from the outside before leaving the house. She then went naked to a temple and later jumped into a pond, police said. Body recovered, family informed {{/usCountry}}

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Police received information about the incident on Saturday morning and recovered the woman's body from the pond.

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Following the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to her mother. Police also informed the deceased woman's father about the incident.

A police official said the woman had been suffering from mental health issues. The official added that both the deceased woman and her mother suffered from phobias and anxiety-related fears.

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(With inputs from PTI)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290