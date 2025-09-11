Hyderabad woman killed inside home, thieves shower before escape; house help suspected

A woman was brutally murdered at home in Hyderabad, allegedly by two men, who broke in to steal. The accused not only killed the woman, but reportedly also took a shower after the murder before they finally fled. The 50-year-old woman was found dead on Thursday with stab wounds at her home under the Kukatpally police station limits in Hyderabad. (AFP File)

The 50-year-old woman was found dead on Thursday with stab wounds at her home under the Kukatpally police station limits in Hyderabad. While investigation is still ongoing, cops suspect that a house help and his accomplice may be behind the murder.

According to NDTV, the woman was hit in the head with a pressure cooker before her throat was slit with a knife and scissors. The accused men then freshened up in the shower before fleeing the crime scene, the publication further reported.

They reportedly looted 40 grams of gold and ₹1 lakh cash from the woman.

Unanswered calls triggered suspicion

The woman, reportedly named Renu Agarwal, lived with her husband on the 13th floor of an apartment building in Hyderabad. Her husband and 26-year-old son left for work at around 10 am on Wednesday, but felt suspicious after Renu didn't answer their calls in the evening.

"The deceased woman's family members, who had gone to their shop for business, tried calling her multiple times, but she did not answer. They immediately returned home, found the door locked, and broke it open to discover her body," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

House help behind murder?

CCTV from the day of Renu's murder showed two men, one of them a house help reportedly employed by the victim's family, moving in the apartment building. "The male house help had been working there for 10 days, and we suspect he and his friend may be involved in the murder," a police official said.

Police are currently looking for them, and according to NDTV, the two accused may be heading to Ranchi. The publication identifies the accused as Harsha and Roushan, the former employed by Agarwal.

While Agarwal resided on the 13th floor, Roushan was reportedly employed as a domestic worker by their neighbour on the 14th floor. Police have registered a case and the woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem.