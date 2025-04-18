Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad: Woman murders her sons with a coconut knife, later takes her own life

PTI |
Apr 18, 2025 04:07 PM IST

The woman (35) died on the spot after jumping from the building on Thursday evening, while her elder son (11) was found dead in a pool of blood.

A woman allegedly killed her two sons using a knife meant for cutting tender coconuts and then died by suicide by jumping from their residential apartment, police said.

A police official said a seven-page suicide note written by the woman suggests she was emotionally disturbed.(Representational Image)
A police official said a seven-page suicide note written by the woman suggests she was emotionally disturbed.(Representational Image)

The woman (35) died on the spot after jumping from the building on Thursday evening, while her elder son (11) was found dead in a pool of blood.

Also Read | Another Meerut shocker: Wife, lover kill man, snakebite staged tocover up murder

Her younger son (9), who was critically injured, was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, they said.

A police official said a seven-page suicide note written by the woman suggests she was emotionally disturbed and angry with her husband.

He also noted that the woman and both children were dealing with health issues.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Hyderabad: Woman murders her sons with a coconut knife, later takes her own life
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On