Another Meerut shocker: Wife, lover kill man, snakebite staged tocover up murder

A man asleep on a cot in his home on a quiet Sunday morning, a live Russell’s viper coiled beneath him, and multiple snakebite marks on his body—it looked like a tragic accident. But when police dug deeper, the quiet village of Akbarpur Saadat in Meerut unravelled a story of betrayal, planning, and murder. Amit Kashyap alias Mikki, 25, was allegedly strangled by his wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep, who then planted a venomous snake under his body to pass off the murder as a fatal snakebite, police said on Wednesday. The accused wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep, held by Meerut police. (Sourced)

The killing bears disturbing similarities to the sensational March 2025 murder of 29-year-old merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, who was allegedly killed by his wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla by mixing sedatives in his food. Later, police say they stabbed him and dismembered his body, stuffing parts into a drum. That murder too unfolded in Meerut and was marked by a secret affair, meticulous planning, and an attempt to erase evidence.

Amit and Ravita had been married for eight years and were parents to three children—one son and two daughters. Ravita is originally from Muzaffarnagar.

According to superintendent of police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Amardeep had purchased the viper for ₹1,000 from a snake charmer in Mahmoodpur Sikheda village. On Saturday night, he allegedly carried the snake in a bag to Amit’s home. Once Amit was asleep, Amardeep and Ravita strangled him using a scarf. Ravita held her husband’s hands and mouth to stop him from resisting. After Amit died, the snake was released onto his body and bit him multiple times.

“The presence of a live snake and bite marks misled the family and even the snake charmer who was called in to catch it. The forest department later released the reptile into the wild,” Mishra said.

Responding to media queries, Ravita alleged that Amit was abusive and had physically assaulted her frequently. She claimed he had threatened to sell her into exploitation. In her distress, she confided in Amardeep, and together, they plotted the murder.

Police launched a deeper probe after the post-mortem report pointed to strangulation. During questioning, it was revealed that Ravita and Amardeep had been in a relationship for nearly a year. Amardeep worked as a labourer alongside Amit and often visited his home, raising suspicions among villagers.

After executing the plan, Amardeep fled the scene. Ravita, police said, stayed back and staged mourning when Amit’s death came to light the next morning.

Amit had recently learned about the affair and objected to it. Investigators said this led the accused to plan his murder. They also reportedly researched methods to commit an undetectable murder on Google and YouTube, police revealed.

Meerut SSP Vipin Tada said, “The accused tried to stage the scene as a snakebite accident. Both have been arrested.”

Local sources said villagers were unconvinced by the snakebite theory and suspected foul play from the beginning. Their statements helped police piece together the events that night.