Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction to be held today

The Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi in Hyderabad is set to auction off its 21-kilogram laddu on Sunday, which is offered to lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The open auction of the sweet is held every year at the pandal premises before the commencement of the Ganesh Nimajjan Yatra.

Popularly known as the Balapur Ganesh laddu among its devotees, the divine offering is made from pure ghee and dry fruits and kept in a silver bowl at the hands of lord Ganesha. The Balapur laddu is prepared and donated by Honeywell Foods every year. The proceeds from the auction are used to fund developmental works in and around the area. The first ever laddu auction was organised in the year 1994.

The laddu auction fetched a whooping ₹17.6 lakh in 2019 after Hyderabad-based realtor Kolan Rami Reddy made the winning bid for the sweet.

The Kolan family has been associated with the Balapur laddu auction for generations and 2019 was the fourth time they put the winning bid. Rami Reddy’s father, Kolan Mohan Reddy, a local farmer, had won the first-ever laddu auction when he bought the laddu for ₹450. Since then, he has participated and won the auction five times more, while his family has placed the winning bid thrice.

Laddu auctions are organised by many puja committees in Hyderabad and adjoining areas. Devotees believe the auction brings prosperity to the winner and is considered to be highly auspicious. The Ganesh Nimajjan Yatra, or the immersion procession, that follows the auction is a popular affair but with coronavirus restrictions in place celebrations this year are expected to be muted.

