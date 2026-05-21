‘Hypocritical to espouse law’: India shreds Pakistan at UNSC after Jammu & Kashmir mention

India on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing Islamabad of having a “long-tainted record of genocidal acts” and supporting cross-border violence that has killed civilians in Afghanistan.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni speaking at the Annual UNSC Open Debate on ‘Protection of civilians in armed conflict’ on Wednesday, (Screengrab from X/@PTI_News)

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“It is hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law while targeting innocent civilians in the dark,” Harish Parvathaneni, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said.

The rebuttal came during the Annual UNSC Open Debate on “Protection of civilians in armed conflict”, after Pakistan’s representative raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

India cites UNAMA report on civilian casualties

The Indian envoy referred to findings by the United Nations Assistance Mission, saying, UNAMA documented 750 civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan in the first three months of 2026 due to “cross border armed violence perpetrated by Pakistani military forces”, most of them caused by airstrikes, news agency ANI reported.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the UN body attributed 94 out of 95 incidents involving civilian casualties to Pakistani security forces. ‘Barbaric airstrike’ on Kabul hospital {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the UN body attributed 94 out of 95 incidents involving civilian casualties to Pakistani security forces. ‘Barbaric airstrike’ on Kabul hospital {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The envoy also accused Pakistan of carrying out an airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul during Ramadan earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The envoy also accused Pakistan of carrying out an airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul during Ramadan earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

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“The world has not forgotten that it was during the holy month of Ramadan in March this year, at a time of peace, reflection, and mercy, that Pakistan conducted a barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul,” he said.

Calling the attack “cowardly and unconscionable”, he said the strike killed 269 civilians and injured another 122.

“Again, according to UNAMA, this cowardly and unconscionable act of violence claimed the lives of 269 civilians and injured a further 122 in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Parvathaneni further said the strikes took place after tarawih evening prayers, when patients were leaving the mosque.

He further raised the issue of displacement caused by cross-border violence, citing UNAMA assessments that over 94,000 people had been displaced in Afghanistan.

Reference to 1971 Bangladesh war

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During his remarks, Parvathaneni also referred to Pakistan’s actions during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, saying, "Pakistan sanctioned the systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army,” he said.

He added that Pakistan had repeatedly attempted to “externalize internal failures” through violence.

“With no faith, no law, and no morality the world can see through Pakistan's propaganda,” he added.

In his concluding remarks, the Indian envoy said protection of civilians must remain central to the Security Council’s efforts to maintain international peace and security.

India has on multiple occasions pushed back against Pakistan’s attempts to spread a false narrative at the United Nations Security Council. Earlier in January, Parvathaneni, had sharply criticised Islamabad over its remarks on Operation Sindoor, calling Pakistan’s claims a “false and self-serving account”.

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At that time, Parvathaneni had said Pakistan continues to pursue a single-point agenda aimed at harming India and its citizens, while repeatedly misusing international platforms to target New Delhi.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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