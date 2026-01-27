'They pleaded': Indian envoy shreds Pakistan at UN over 'false account' of Operation Sindoor

Parvathaneni Harish, Representative of India at the United Nations, lambasted Pakistan for its “false and self-serving account” of Operation Sindoor, saying that Islamabad pleaded the Indian military for cessation. Representative of India at the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, also said that Pakistan has no standing to comment on India's internal matters. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)

Harish stated that Pakistan has a single-point agenda to harm India and its citizens.

"I now respond to the comments of the representative of Pakistan, an elected member of the Security Council, which has a single-point agenda to harm my country and my people. He has advanced a false and self-serving account of Operation Sindoor in May last year," Harish stated.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7, 2025, in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead.

The operation targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and left over 100 terrorists dead.

Noting that Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India till May 9, 2025, the Indian envoy said that on May 10, the "Pakistani military called our military directly and pleaded for a cessation to the fighting".