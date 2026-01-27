'They pleaded': Indian envoy shreds Pakistan at UN over 'false account' of Operation Sindoor
The Indian envoy said that Pakistan has a single-point agenda to harm India and its citizens.
Parvathaneni Harish, Representative of India at the United Nations, lambasted Pakistan for its “false and self-serving account” of Operation Sindoor, saying that Islamabad pleaded the Indian military for cessation.
Harish stated that Pakistan has a single-point agenda to harm India and its citizens.
"I now respond to the comments of the representative of Pakistan, an elected member of the Security Council, which has a single-point agenda to harm my country and my people. He has advanced a false and self-serving account of Operation Sindoor in May last year," Harish stated.
Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7, 2025, in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead.
The operation targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and left over 100 terrorists dead.
Noting that Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India till May 9, 2025, the Indian envoy said that on May 10, the "Pakistani military called our military directly and pleaded for a cessation to the fighting".
"The destruction caused to multiple Pakistani air bases by the Indian operation, including images of destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars, is in the public domain. We have heard talk from the representative of Pakistan about the new normal," Harish said.
He further stated that tolerating Pakistan's continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy is not normal, adding that this "hallowed chamber" (the UN) cannot become a forum for Islamabad to legitimise terrorism.
The Indian envoy asserted that Pakistan "has no locus standi" to comment on India's internal matters, and affirmed that Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be an "integral and inalienable part of India".
