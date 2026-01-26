Operation Sindoor, prowess of India's defence system, displayed at Republic Day Parade 2026

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, by the Indian armed forces, marked the beginning of a new India, one that holds zero tolerance towards terrorism and responds to any such acts with grit that would be unforgettable for the enemy. Its display and mention at the 77th Republic Day parade and celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi were indeed a milestone in India's journey toward self-reliance. Tri-services tableau in Republic Day Parade 2026 The operation was launched by the tri-services of the nation - the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force - in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 people dead. Follow Republic Day Parade live updates Operation Sindoor was targeted at nine terror infrastructures located within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including those associated with outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Over 100 terrorists were killed in this operation, according to the government. Some of the major terrorists killed in the operation included those behind the IC-814 hijacking and the Pulwama attack.

In the words of the ministry of defence, Operation Sindoor was launched as a military response to a growing pattern of asymmetric warfare, which is increasingly targeting civilians alongside military personnel. "India's response was deliberate, precise, and strategic. Without crossing the Line of Control or the international boundary, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats. However, beyond tactical brilliance, what stood out was the seamless integration of indigenous hi-tech systems into national defence," the ministry said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Operation Sindoor is now India's policy against terror, setting a new benchmark in the nation's fight against terrorism, and establishing a "new parameter and new normal". He stated that India will not just give a fitting reply to a terrorist attack, but that the "befitting response" will be given only on the nation's terms. The operation marked a critical milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance in military missions, be it drone warfare, layered air defence or electronic warfare.

"Today the world is witnessing that in 21st-century warfare, the time has come for Made in India defence equipment," the prime minister had said after Operation Sindoor last year. He also underlined a shift in India's relationship with Pakistan and said that terror and talks cannot go together, terror and trade cannot go together, and blood and water cannot flow together. ' How India showcased its prowess with Operation Sindoor The name 'Operation Sindoor' was given by PM Modi. His choice was deliberate and deeply emotional for the entire nation. Several of those killed in the April 22 terror attack were men whose deaths left behind a trail of heartbreak. Their wives, wearing sindoor (vermillion), the symbol of marriage, were seen weeping, their lives fallen apart in an instant. The image struck a chord across the name, and thus, the operation's name -- Sindoor -- became a tribute to them.

Following India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, a press briefing was held by two women officers -- Col Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who, along with foreign secretary Vikram Misri, informed the country about the retaliatory strikes carried out by the nation's armed forces. Following India's strikes, on the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to target several military sites across northern and western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Phalodi, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

However, India's Integrated Counter UAS (unmanned aerial systems) grid and air defence systems swiftly thwarted these attacks. The Indian armed forces retaliated on the morning of May 8 and neutralised several air defence radars and systems in Pakistan, including an air defence system in Lahore, using kamikaze drones. On the night of May 9 and 10, India's counter-offensive became a historic milestone when, for the first time, a nation successfully attacked the air bases of a nuclear-armed country. Within three hours, India targeted 11 military installations in Pakistan, including Noor Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari, and Jacobabad. The Indian armed forces' attack targeted major ammunition depots and airbases such as Sargodha and Bholari, where F-16 and F-17 fighter jets were stationed. In this, nearly 20 per cent of Pakistan's air force infrastructure was destroyed, according to the government. In the bombing of Bholari airbase, over 50 persons, including Squadron leader Usman Yusuf and four airmen, were killed. Following India's retaliatory strikes, Pakistani artillery and mortar attacks targeted civilian areas in the Poonch-Rajouri sector along the Line of Control. Indian forces hit back and destroyed terrorist bunkers and Pakistani army positions that were targeting civilians. During Operation Sindoor, the Indian air force bypassed and jammed Pakistan's China-supplied air defence systems, completing the strikes in just 23 minutes. The operation also produced concrete evidence of neutralised hostile technologies, including pieces of PL-15 missiles (of Chinese origin), Turkish-origin UAVs named "Yiha" or "YEEHAW," long-range rockets, quadcopters, and commercial drones.

Homegrown systems such as Akash short- and medium-range surface-to-air missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, the D4 anti-drone system, airborne early warning and control platforms, the Akashteer air defence control system, and advanced C4I systems powered Operation Sindoor. Besides the military action, India also took several diplomatic measures against Pakistan after the April 22 attack. India held the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance with immediate effect, closed the Attari-Wagah border, suspended all bilateral trade, revoked the visas of all Pakistanis residing in the country, imposed a total ban on Pakistani artists, and declared the defence/military, naval and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi 'persona non grata'. The extensive strength of Operation Sindoor, which was carried out from May 7, inflicted severe damage on Pakistan. Following this, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart on a hotline on May 10. It was agreed between both sides that all military action, on land, sea and air, will cease from 5 pm (IST) on that day. Tri-service tableau at Republic Day The tri-services tableau at the 77th Republic Day parade represented the major weapons used by the Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. The tableau -- Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness -- shed light on the Indian Navy's maritime dominance, the role of M777 ultra-light howitzers, the Akash air defence system, and the use of Harop loitering munitions.

The Rafale aircraft, armed with Scalp missiles, Su-30 MKI, and the S-400 system, were also on display at the tri-services tableau. Additionally, a ‘Sindoor’ formation graced the skies over Kartavya Path as the the contingent of Indian Air Force marched at the Republic Day. The Sindoor formation comprised two Rafales, two Sukhoi and 2 MiG 29 and one Jaguar Fighter Aircraft of the IAF flies above.

The concluding flypast also featured ‘Vajraang’ formation by six Rafale aircraft, 'Vic’ formation comprising one P-8I aircraft and two Su-30 aircraft and more.