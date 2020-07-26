‘I am fine, salute corona warriors for serving selflessly’: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

india

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 11:49 IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has contracted Covid-19, took to Twitter on Sunday saying he is doing well. Chouhan lauded healthcare professionals who are serving coronavirus patients and fighting selflessly against Covid-19 by risking their lives.

“Friends, I’m fine, the dedication of #CoronaWarriors is commendable. I salute all the Corona warriors of the state serving the #COVID19 victims by risking their lives selflessly,” CM Chouhan tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Chouhan urged people not to be afraid of Covid-19. “We should fight it with full confidence,” he said, emphasising the importance of social distancing and other preventive measures like washing hands and wearing masks.

#COVID19 से डरने की बजाय पूरे आत्मविश्वास के साथ हमें इसका मुकाबला करना चाहिए।



दो गज की दूरी रखना, हाथ धोते रहना और मास्क लगाना कोरोना से बचने के लिए सबसे बड़े अस्त्र हैं।



मेरी सभी प्रदेशवासियों से अपील है, अपने लिए और अपनों के लिए इन अस्त्रों का उपयोग ज़रूर करें । — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 26, 2020

“If you have contracted the infected, there is no need to fear, if you show symptoms, do not hide them, report immediately so that the treatment can be started on time. Timely treatment will make you healthy,” his tweet read.

Chouhan tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Saturday and made the announcement in a series of tweets.

“My dear people of the state, I had symptoms of Covid-19 and after the test my report has come back positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever came in contact with me, must get their corona test done. And my close contacts should quarantine themselves,” Chouhan said in a tweet.

“If Covid-19 is treated on time, a person is completely cured. I have been reviewing the status of corona infection every evening since March 25. I will try to review corona situation through video conferencing as much as possible now,” the chief minister added.

Later, Chouhan tweeted out saying that he will get admitted to the Chirayu Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 institute.

One of Chouhan’s ministerial colleagues tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. The minister, along with Chouhan and other BJP state unit officials visited Lucknow on July 21 to attend the funeral of MP governor Lalji Tandon.