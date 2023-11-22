‘I am good. You people go home’: What worker trapped inside Uttarakhand tunnel told his brother

"He said, 'I am good. You people go home. I will come,' a visibly relieved brother of one of the 41 workers stuck inside a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi said on Wednesday.

Uttarkashi: Visuals of workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district, released by rescuers on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.(PTI)

Vikram Singh Yeri, brother of trapped worker Pushkar Singh Yeri, told news agency PTI that fruits and other food items were sent to the workers inside the tunnel. He further said that his brother asked for a mobile charger.

"He said -'I am good. You people go home. I will come.' Fruits and other food items were sent through the pipe. He has asked for a mobile charger," Yeri said.

The rescue operation, involving local authorities and specialized teams, has been ongoing to reach the workers trapped inside for more than 10 days and ensure their safe extraction. Drilling with the American auger machine resumed at the Silkyara tunnel overnight to prepare an escape passage for the 41 workers, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) announced that the location for vertical drilling to rescue 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel has been identified.

Khulko said, "The location for vertical drilling has been identified. Road work for vertical drilling on the hill above the tunnel is almost complete. More than 350 meters of road construction work is complete. BRO (Border Roads Organisation) is building a road from both Silkyara and Barkot sides, which is almost complete."

International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix, who is part of the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue team, expressed optimism, saying, "I just want 41 men home to their families, and I don't want any of you hurt. My feeling is we are going to get that. My feeling is we are going to get 41 men home and none of you guys hurt as well."

The drilling operations faced a setback on Friday when the auger machine hit a hard object, leading to a temporary suspension. The resumption of drilling with the auger machine is expected to expedite the rescue efforts.

