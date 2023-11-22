Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Location identified for vertical drilling

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Wednesday marks day 11 of the operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district; the tunnel collapsed on November 12 following a landslide, trapping the workers. The information and broadcasting ministry has advised media to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the tunnel rescue. (HT Photo)

In a major breakthrough, the first visuals of the trapped workers emerged on Tuesday – the tenth day of the rescue operation – through an endoscopic camera. A multi-agency operation, meanwhile, is underway to bring out the workers.

The administration is currently carrying out a five-point plan to drill a rescue tunnel for those trapped. Vertical drilling will commence from three different points of the hill, reaching the trapped men in 2-3 days, as per the estimation given by Centre.