Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Location identified for vertical drilling

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: In a major breakthrough a day ago, the first visuals of the workers emerged through an endoscopic camera.
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Wednesday marks day 11 of the operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district; the tunnel collapsed on November 12 following a landslide, trapping the workers.
In a major breakthrough, the first visuals of the trapped workers emerged on Tuesday – the tenth day of the rescue operation – through an endoscopic camera. A multi-agency operation, meanwhile, is underway to bring out the workers.
The administration is currently carrying out a five-point plan to drill a rescue tunnel for those trapped. Vertical drilling will commence from three different points of the hill, reaching the trapped men in 2-3 days, as per the estimation given by Centre.
- Nov 22, 2023 09:23 AM IST
Temple built at tunnel site
A temple has been built at the entrance of the collapsed tunnel.
Prayers being offered at the temple for the well-being of the workers trapped inside the structure.Nov 22, 2023 09:02 AM IST
BRO constructs roads near tunnel site
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is constructing roads near the site; the roads will be used for machines to pass through, to carry out the rescue operation.
Also, a machine that got stuck yesterday due to the road being narrow, has now been brought to the site.Nov 22, 2023 08:44 AM IST
Location for vertical drilling identified
Rescuers have identified a location to carry out vertical drilling to rescue those trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel.
As per an estimation given by the Union government, vertical drilling will commence from three different points of the hill, reaching the trapped men in 2-3 days.Topics
