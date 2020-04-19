e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘I am Nisha Jindal’: Raipur Police arrest man for running controversial Facebook page

‘I am Nisha Jindal’: Raipur Police arrest man for running controversial Facebook page

The man, say Twitter users, has not been able to clear his engineering exams for the last 11 years.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ravi, who was arrested by Raipur Police for running a fake Facebook page under the name of Nisha Jindal.
Ravi, who was arrested by Raipur Police for running a fake Facebook page under the name of Nisha Jindal.(Facebook/Nisha Jindal)
         

A divisive page on Facebook came under the scanner of Chhattisgarh Police, who decided to take action against him. The profile was under the name of a woman, Nisha Jindal.

But when the police started investigating, they found out that the page is fake, and that a man is operating it. His name, according to local media, is Ravi Pujar.

According to reports, Pujar is an engineering student and has been running the page which has more than 10,000 followers.

Some users on Twitter said Pujar was not able to clear his engineering exams for the past 11 years. “When the Raipur Police reched to arrest “Nisha Jindal” for disrupting communal harmony, they found that “Ravi”, who has not been able to clear his engineering for the last 11 years, is the real “Nisha”,” tweeted IAS officer Priyanka Shukla in Hindi.

 

The police also forced Pujar to post his real photo on the page and as punishment, asked him to tell his followers that he is the owner of the Facebook page.

 

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel commended the police for the job. “No fraud will be spared. Let us reveal all those element who wish to mislead. Good job @RaipurPoliceCG,” he said on Twitter.

 

Pujar was arrested on Friday after the police traced his IP address through which he operated his fake account. Laptops and mobile phones found at his home has been seized, the reports said.

According to reports in local media, Pujar has been booked under charges of promoting disharmony and insult to religion.

tags
top news
Delhi witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases, no relaxation in lockdown measures: Kejriwal
Delhi witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases, no relaxation in lockdown measures: Kejriwal
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-com companies during lockdown
MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-com companies during lockdown
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 LIVE: No decision on easing or lifting flight restrictions amid lockdown
Covid-19 LIVE: No decision on easing or lifting flight restrictions amid lockdown
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘False and baseless’: Centre rubbishes reports of 20% cut in central govt pensions
‘False and baseless’: Centre rubbishes reports of 20% cut in central govt pensions
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news