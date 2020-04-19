‘I am Nisha Jindal’: Raipur Police arrest man for running controversial Facebook page

india

A divisive page on Facebook came under the scanner of Chhattisgarh Police, who decided to take action against him. The profile was under the name of a woman, Nisha Jindal.

But when the police started investigating, they found out that the page is fake, and that a man is operating it. His name, according to local media, is Ravi Pujar.

According to reports, Pujar is an engineering student and has been running the page which has more than 10,000 followers.

Some users on Twitter said Pujar was not able to clear his engineering exams for the past 11 years. “When the Raipur Police reched to arrest “Nisha Jindal” for disrupting communal harmony, they found that “Ravi”, who has not been able to clear his engineering for the last 11 years, is the real “Nisha”,” tweeted IAS officer Priyanka Shukla in Hindi.

साम्प्रदायिक वैमनस्यता भड़काने के आरोप में जब @RaipurPoliceCG FB user "निशा जिंदल" को गिरफ़्तार करने पहुँची तो पता चला कि ११ साल से engineering पास नहीं कर पा रहे "रवि" ही वास्तव में "निशा"हैं! 😱

"निशा" के >10,000 फ़ालोअर्ज़ को सच बताने पुलिस ने रवि से ही उनकी सच्चाई पोस्ट कराई! pic.twitter.com/x7RSCqRftn — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) April 18, 2020

The police also forced Pujar to post his real photo on the page and as punishment, asked him to tell his followers that he is the owner of the Facebook page.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel commended the police for the job. “No fraud will be spared. Let us reveal all those element who wish to mislead. Good job @RaipurPoliceCG,” he said on Twitter.

No fraud will be spared. Let us reveal all those element who wish to mislead.



Good job @RaipurPoliceCG https://t.co/LYqCes5Iel — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 19, 2020

Pujar was arrested on Friday after the police traced his IP address through which he operated his fake account. Laptops and mobile phones found at his home has been seized, the reports said.

According to reports in local media, Pujar has been booked under charges of promoting disharmony and insult to religion.