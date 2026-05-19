‘I am not a foreign spy’: Journalist Helle Lyng to trolls after asking PM Modi question in Norway

When a Norwegian journalist unsuccessfully tried to get Indian PM Narendra Modi to take a question during his visit to Norway, she expected to chase a headline; instead she became one.

Helle Lyng wanted to ask PM Modi a human rights question.(HelleLyng/Instagram / Reuters)

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Helle Lyng, who works with Oslo-based newspaper Dagsavisen and was part of the media contingent covering Modi’s Norway visit, reacted after facing a barrage of online abuse.

“I never thought I would have to write this, but I am not a foreign spy of any sort, sent out by any foreign government,” Lyng posted on X, apparently responding to X posts accusing her of having vested interests.

“My work is journalism, primarily in Norway now,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi is currently in the country for the fourth leg of his five-nation tour. He arrived in Oslo after visiting the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands and Sweden, and is scheduled to travel to Italy later in the day on May 19. ‘PM Modi, why don’t you take questions?’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi is currently in the country for the fourth leg of his five-nation tour. He arrived in Oslo after visiting the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands and Sweden, and is scheduled to travel to Italy later in the day on May 19. ‘PM Modi, why don’t you take questions?’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy began during PM Modi's joint media appearance in Oslo with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy began during PM Modi's joint media appearance in Oslo with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As the leaders were leaving the venue, Lyng called out, “Prime Minister Modi, why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the leaders were leaving the venue, Lyng called out, “Prime Minister Modi, why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Neither leader responded as they walked out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neither leader responded as they walked out. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lyng later shared a video of the moment on X and wrote, “Prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lyng later shared a video of the moment on X and wrote, “Prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to.” {{/usCountry}}

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She also said, “Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba. It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with.”

The Indian embassy in Norway later invited Lyng to the press briefing with the external affairs department. “Will I be able to interview Modi?” she asked them on X.

Norway journalist’s exchange with MEA

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The issue escalated during a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing, where Lyng again raised questions related to human rights, democracy and media freedom in India.

She asked Indian officials why the international community should “trust” India and whether Modi would begin taking “critical questions” from the press.

“Can you promise you will stop the human rights violation that goes on in your country?” she asked.

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George strongly defended India’s democratic institutions. He criticised foreign commentators for relying on selective reports from “ignorant NGOs” without understanding India’s scale and diversity.

“You asked why should a country trust India, let me answer that question,” India is a civilisational country which has something unique to offer to the world… the whole world suffered in Covid, what did we do? We didn't hide in a cave, we didn't say we will not save the world. We came out offering a helping hand to the world, that builds trust, and we are very happy that that trust is appreciated,” a visibly frustrated George said.

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Lyng later responded on X, “My colleague and I asked questions tonight both on why we should trust India given the human violations rights, and also about the visit. I tried multiple times to get them to be specific on human rights, but I was unsuccessful. The representatives talked about India’s effort during Covid & also yoga, among other things.”

Political reactions

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The discussion also drew political reactions at home.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the video online and criticised PM Modi. “When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear. What happens to India’s image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions?” Gandhi wrote on X.

Lyng responded to the tweet, asking the Opposition leader for an interview over the phone. “It would be interesting to hear how you view the visit to Norway,” she wrote on X.

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BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya attacked Gandhi and her, saying, “The Norwegian Prime Minister also didn’t take any questions at the joint press briefing of the two leaders. But the lunatic Congress ecosystem led by Rahul Gandhi is crowing over a delinquent journalist’s incoherent rant.”

Lyng disputed this and clarified that the Norwegian prime minister interacted with the Indian press later in the day.

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Mahua Moitra also showed support for Lyng amid the online backlash.

On X, Moitra wrote, “Hello @HelleLyngSvends just see how the disgusting pro-govt trolls are attacking you & even posting your personal details online. This is what Modiji has reduced India to. Thank you again for bringing this to global attention.”

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