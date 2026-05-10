'I believe you'll learn nuances soon': MK Stalin's advice in greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

As TVK chief C Joseph Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu's chief minister on Sunday morning, a message and brief advice from his predecessor, MK Stalin, followed. Stalin, the DMK supremo, congratulated him and welcomed the announcements he made immediately upon taking office.

DMK President MK Stalin.(PTI)

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But Stalin was quick to follow with some advice, particularly with respect to the finances of the state.

“Don't start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What’s needed is the will to give it to the people, and the ability to govern,” Stalin said in a post on X.

Stalin went ahead and mentioned Vijay's speech at the oath-taking ceremony, where he said that "the previous government left behind a debt of 10 lakh crore rupees and emptied the treasury".

“The debt level of Tamil Nadu is within the permitted limits,” Stalin responded.

He further added that his government, for five years, has implemented “countless welfare schemes” even as the state grappled with hurdles such as the Covid-19 pandemic, floods, and “neglect” from the central government led by the BJP.

‘Don’t deceive people'

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{{^usCountry}} Stalin continued his message and said that his government had “clearly explained” the financial position of the Tamil Nadu government in the February budget. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stalin continued his message and said that his government had “clearly explained” the financial position of the Tamil Nadu government in the February budget. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Didn't you know that? It was only after that you gave various promises to the people? Don't deceive the people who voted for you again and try to divert the issue!” Stalin wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Didn't you know that? It was only after that you gave various promises to the people? Don't deceive the people who voted for you again and try to divert the issue!” Stalin wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vijay finally takes oath as CM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay finally takes oath as CM {{/usCountry}}

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After a week-long struggle to secure the majority number, Vijay was finally able to take oath as Tamil Nadu's new chief minister on Sunday, after the VCK and IUML offered unconditional support to the TVK on Saturday.

Vijay's road to success was not easy, despite his party delivering a stellar debut and emerging as the largest party with 108 seats.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar administers the oath to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu during the oath-taking ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday. (@CMOTamilnadu X)

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However, the TVK did not reach the requisite mark of 118 seats needed to form a stable government. The Congress offered support with its five MLAs on Wednesday. In the next few days, CPI and CPI(M) also extended support with two MLAs each. The governor was still not convinced, as the tally was still far from 118.

Vijay and Tiruchirappalli East constituency candidate Vijay holds the certificate outside a counting centre as he leads in the polls, at Loyola College, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Monday, May 4, 2026. (PTI)

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On Saturday, the IUML and VCK finally supported Vijay with two MLAs each, ending the suspense. Vijay later met Governor RV Arlekar, who appointed him the Tamil Nadu chief minister and handed him an offer letter.

Vijay took the oath at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 10am on Sunday, with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in attendance. Vijay’s parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar, and several personalities from the Tamil film industry were also present.

What Vijay said in his first speech as CM

In his first address as the chief minister, Vijay said a new era of a regime committed to "real secularism and social justice" had commenced.

He asserted that there will be no power centres other than himself and emphasised that he will be the sole centre of power.

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He thanked the Congress, VCK, IUML, and Left parties for extending support to his party in forming the government.

He especially thanked the children and said it was due to them that the TVK won, as they persuaded their families to vote for his party.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sana Fazili ...Read More Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first' Read Less

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