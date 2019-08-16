I-Day protests in London ‘peaceful’: UK foreign office

india

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 23:40 IST

As the Indian community expressed ire over Thursday’s violence outside India House, Britain’s Foreign Office and the Scotland Yard on Friday said the protests were ‘overwhelmingly peaceful’. Meanwhile, London mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the violence.

Eyewitnesses, victims, footage and images of the incidents during the large scale protests by anti-India elements showed members of the community who were there to celebrate Independence Day were targeted with eggs and bottles filled with water.

There was no word from the Indian high commission on the incidents, but a senior community leader who did not want to be named said: “It is unfortunate that this was allowed to happen when Priti Patel is the home secretary”, while BJP leader Vijay Chauthaiwale deplored the incidents in a series of tweets.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Yesterday’s protest outside the Indian High Commission in London was overwhelmingly peaceful. We were in close contact with our colleagues at the Indian High Commission throughout the day.”

However, a spokesperson for Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, said: “The Mayor supports the right to peaceful and lawful protest and condemns the violence from a minority that took place outside the Indian High Commission in London yesterday.”

Rajesh Agarwal, London’s deputy mayor, added: “I strongly condemn yesterday’s violence during the protests...To be able to protest is very important in democracy but it’s even more important that all the protests are peaceful and safe”.

According to Scotland Yard, “The event was largely peaceful but officers did have to react and deal with a small number of incidents. In total there were four arrests ...”

All entrances to India House were blocked by the milling protestors, confining visitors to Independence Day celebrations inside. Indian officials managed to free one entrance and rescued Indians who had gathered outside.

