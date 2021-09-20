I have a weakness for pizzas and chocolates: Pankaj Advani

A game of billiards might not sound like a very strenuous sport to most, however physical fitness and flexibility play an important role in it. In a candid chat, 23-time billiards and snooker world champion Pankaj Advani debunks such assumptions and opens up about his diet and fitness mantra.

Born in Pune, Advani started playing cue sports when he was 10 years old. “Back then, people used to make fun of my height and not take me seriously as I was always the youngest and shortest player. Years of hard work and practice helped me deliver performances that are appreciated by all,” says the 36-year-old.

The athlete, who was also into badminton, cricket, basketball and table tennis during his school days, says cue sports have always been his favourite. “Once I got introduced to billiards and snooker, I was obsessed. The thrill of competing and evolving as an athlete keeps me going,” he says.

The recipient of the Arjuna award (2004), Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award (2006) and Padma Shri award (2009), believes in remaining physically fit for good performance. “Professionally, I have a gym routine for alternate days, almost 3 to 4 times a week as working on one’s core, flexibility and stability is key to performing efficiently at the highest level,” he shares. On other days, he prefers going for walks and an occasional run to increase his cardiovascular capacity.

When it comes to his diet, the athlete sticks to healthy options. “I like keeping my stomach light and not overeating, especially during training or tournaments. I am a vegetarian and love my fruits, fruit juices and veggies. Having said that, I do have a weakness for pizzas and anything to do with chocolates so I indulge in them, occasionally,” he says, adding, “My mantra is simple: Everything in moderation.”

Billiards is a game of finesse and control whereas snooker is about power and hitting. Maintaining consistency in both is not an easy feat. “Nothing comes to us easily in life. One has to learn to deal with both success and failure in a mature way. Sports psychology is very essential in developing athletes mentally, emotionally and spiritually. I’m lucky to have my brother, Shree, take care of that as he is a sports psychologist,” he says.

Ask him about his favourites at the Tokyo Games this year, he is quick to answer, “They all gave it their best at the Olympics and the results showed us that we can be the best if we believe in more and dream big. Lovlina (Borgohain), Aditi Ashok and our women’s hockey team were my heroes this time.”