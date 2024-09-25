‘I have done no wrong’: Sidda; Oppn demands resignation

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he will not hesitate to face a probe in a case pertaining to purported irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife but will consult legal experts and Congress leaders to decide on the next course of action, even as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged a “huge scam” and demanded his resignation. The developments came after the Karnataka high court dismissed Siddaramaiah’s plea against governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval on August 16 for a probe against him into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife. (PTI)

The developments came after the Karnataka high court dismissed Siddaramaiah’s plea against governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval on August 16 for a probe against him into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.

Both Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, said “there is no question” of the chief minister’s resignation and alleged a “big conspiracy” against the former by the Opposition.

“I still say I have done no wrong. The order (of the high court) is read to be restrictive to an approval (for investigation) under section 17A of the (Prevention of Corruption) Act and not an order granting sanction under section 218 of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita). Why should I resign? Has (H D) Kumaraswamy (Union minister) resigned? He is on bail, ask him…,” Siddaramaiah said. It could not be immediately ascertained which case against Kumaraswamy was Siddaramaiah referring to.

Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act pertains to investigation of offences related to recommendations made or decisions taken by a public servant during discharge of duties. Section 218 of BNSS deals with prosecution of judges and public servants.

“It is only said that an inquiry needs to be done. At the inquiry stage itself resignation is sought? I will answer them… I will not hesitate from facing investigation… we will face them politically because it is a conspiracy,” he added.

Kumaraswamy hit back and said: “Many allegations have been reported against me. Let the investigation into them be completed. Until then, I will not give any response. Some ministers cannot bear to see me as a Union Minister and are making allegations. The final decision is in the hands of the people and the court.”

The Karnataka Lokayukta’s special investigation team (SIT) recently sought the governor’s nod to file a chargesheet against Kumaraswamy in an illegal mining lease case.

Siddaramaiah, while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, said he will decide on the next course of action after holding talks with legal experts, cabinet ministers and party leaders.

Accusing the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) of “conspiracy and misuse of Raj Bhavan”, the chief minister said he will not be afraid of them as the people of the state are with him and he and his party have their blessings.

“All ministers including deputy CM (DK Shivakumar), MLAs, party leaders, workers and high command are with me. The (Congress) high command will cooperate with me in continuing the legal fight,” he said.

“The Narendra Modi-led government (at the Centre) is doing vendetta politics, not only against me, but against opposition state governments across the country,” he said, adding that the BJP wants to destabilise the state government “like they have done in other parts of the country”.

Shivakumar also said there is no question of Siddaramaiah quitting his post over the case and alleged a “big conspiracy” against him.

“There is no question, the chief minister has not done anything wrong. He is not involved in any scam. It is a political conspiracy by the BJP against all opposition leaders in the country, this is what is going on.. We stand by him,” Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said.

“I am telling you again, there is no setback to the chief minister. It is a big conspiracy against all our leaders, including me which I faced earlier. Didn’t I come out clean?... We respect the legal system of this country. We will get justice,” he added. He was referring to the Supreme Court’s decision on March 5 to quash proceedings against him in a 2018 money laundering case.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said he was not surprised by the high court’s decision. “I am not surprised. The idea of involving the governor and governor’s office was to ensure that this plays out like this. The governor has very clearly overstepped his legal ambit and he has done these things…,” he said.

The BJP, however, held a protest in Hubli, demanding the chief minister’s resignation. Union minister Pralhad Joshi demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“....This is a huge scam and it can’t happen without any political influence. I strongly urge the chief minister to resign and demand for a CBI probe into the matter,” the Dharwad BJP lawmaker said.

“There are more than 500-1,000 sites allocated to other people also illegally. Most of them have happened in the last few months and hence they have to be investigated,” he added.

At a press conference in Bengaluru, senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: “The high court has validated the action of the governor. The BJP demands that Siddaramaiah tender his resignation and make way for a free and independent investigation into the allegations of shameful corruption.”

He added: “Siddaramaiah is only continuing the tradition of the Congress under Rahul Gandhi of coming into governance in the name of (welfare of) poor by making false and fake promises but always enriching themselves and their families.”

BJP lawmaker Jagadish Shettar demanded an “impartial” investigation in the matter.

“BJP has been relentlessly fighting against the corrupt Congress government. But they said that BJP is doing a political conspiracy against us,” state BJP president BY Vijayendra said.