'I live freely in PM Modi's India': Muslim leader's reply to US lawmaker Ilhan Omar

Ahad of PM Modi's address to a joint session of the US Congress, two Muslim Congresswomen from the US Democratic Party announced that they won't be attending PM Modi's speech as 'Modi's government has repressed religious minorities'. You are showing a wrong picture of India under your hate agenda, former vice chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Atif Rasheed said in a stern reply to Ilhan Omar's tweet.

Ilhan Omar has announced a boycott of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s joint congressional address.

"I belong from religious Minority Of India but I live freely with my religious freedom and religious identity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India, I have equal share in every resource here, I have the freedom to speak whatever I want in India," Rasheed wrote.

"I also have the freedom to write what I want in India. I am sorry to say You are showing wrong picture of My India under your hate agenda. Stop spitting poison out of your mouth," Atif Rasheed added.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib announced boycott of PM Modi's address ro the joint session of the US Congress as PM Modi is on a three-day historic state visit to the US. "Prime Minister Modi’s government has repressed religious minorities, emboldened violent Hindu nationalist groups, and targeted journalists/human rights advocates with impunity. I will NOT be attending Modi’s speech. I WILL be holding a briefing with human rights groups to discuss Modi’s record of repression and violence," Ilhan Omar wrote.

"It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital—his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable. I will be boycotting Modi’s joint address to Congress," Rashida Tlaib wrote.

